ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

A South Carolina Unsung Hero for Animals

By Carolina Tails
carolinatails.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are Unsung Heroes all around us, in every community, helping us get one step closer to creating No Kill South Carolina. One of these people is Samira (Sam) Yaghi who volunteers for the Fairfield County Adoption Center in Winnsboro, SC – and was recently named the National Unsung Hero by...

carolinatails.org

Comments / 2

Related
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winnsboro, SC
County
Fairfield County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
wpde.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Stilwell
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Man tubing on Lake Murray dies in crash with watercraft

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — State authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following a crash on Lake Murray that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the crash occurred as the man was being pulled on a tube behind a jet ski. Preliminary details suggest the victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, collided with another watercraft in the area of Dreher Island State Park.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Airline Captain Writes Note To Tooth Fairy For South Carolina Girl

According to WSOC-TV, a six-year-old girl from South Carolina enlisted the help of a pilot recently. Lena Larmon from Lexington was taking a nap as she and her family returned to Columbia via Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Her family was on the last leg of a flight that originated in Norway and had a 36-hour delay in New York City.
NORWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Volunteers#Euthanasia#Unsung Heroes#No Kill South Carolina#The National Unsung Hero#Petco Love
WLTX.com

Frogtown's history, accomplishments honored with dedication of new plaque

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents from the Frogtown community from past generations to current residents were reunited to remember the history and accomplishments of the area on Saturday. Back in February, News19 took you to the community of Frogtown, where we looked at the stories of those in the predominantly...
COLUMBIA, SC
thedallasnews.net

Hawkins Parnell Opens South Carolina Office in Charleston

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Island Connection

Department Of Health And Environmental Control, South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Urge Residents Not To Keep Wild Animals As Pets

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy