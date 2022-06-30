ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football vs SMU, 1989

By Lisa Kelly
onefootdown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some ways my freshman year at Notre Dame (1989) seems like it was just yesterday and is crystal clear, and in other ways it is just a total blur. This week is week nine in my series of the “unclaimed” Notre Dame Fighting Irish football national championship seasons, and this...

www.onefootdown.com

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Some Fighting Irish-BYU History and Hype

Last week’s trip in the Notre Dame-Ohio State way back machine got me thinking about another once-in-a-blue-moon matchup on this season’s schedule. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Brigham Young University Cougars on October 8 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the 2022 Shamrock Series game.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Jackson twins commit to Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop seniors and twin sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson committed to Valparaiso University to continue their basketball careers. The duo led Northrop to a 15-8 record as juniors during the 2021-22 season, with one of the two leading the team in most statistical categories. Saniya...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Blake Wesley & Jaden Ivey recognized by city of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday June 30th, South Bend mayor James Mueller officially recognized Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey for their inspiration and influence to the community. Mueller declares June 30th, 2022 “Jaden Ivey & Blake Wesley Day.”. Wesley & Ivey, both South Bend natives, made history...
SOUTH BEND, IN
californiaexaminer.net

What Is Pete Buttigieg Net Worth?

Pete Buttigieg was born on January 19, 1982, in South Bend, Indiana. He is the only child of Joseph and Jennifer Anne Buttigieg. His father is from Malta and studied to be a Jesuit priest before immigrating to the U.S. to become a professor of literature at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. For 29 years, his father taught at Notre Dame. His mother’s family has lived in Indiana for centuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka lights up the sky at Independence Day Celebration

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th of July is Monday, but that’s not stopping the city of Mishawaka from celebrating Independence Day early. Families, festival-goers, and firework lovers all came together to celebrate America’s birthday. “We expect a record-breaking crowd. We have tons of attractions and two live...
MISHAWAKA, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

Stranger Things to Investigate in Kosciusko County, Indiana

Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, there’s a new place to get a sweet treat in Mishawaka!. Crumbl Cookies held their grand opening on Friday. It’s the first location for the cookie company in St. Joseph County. It will be part of the newly completed retail shops on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
103.3 WKFR

Meet The Two Horse Saloon: Niles’ Iron Shoe Distillery’s Mobile Cocktail Bar

Since the prohibition laws were overturned and Americans above the age of 21 can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages legally, we have seen the winery and distillery business boom. This is because tons have the idea to make their own liquor and almost every casual event has access to a bar. It has become more than typical for many to drink every day or multiple times a week, whether having a few to unwind or partying until the sun comes up, drinking is almost expected.
NILES, MI
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
WNDU

Celebrate Goshen Car Show postponed

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The car show planned as part of the First Fridays Celebrate Goshen event has been postponed due to rain. The new date for the car show is Sept. 2. While refunds will not be issued for this evening’s event, registrations will be honored for the rescheduled event.
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Four injured after New Buffalo boat explosion

Four people are injured after an explosion at Oselka Marina. The explosion happened Saturday afternoon around 5 when a boat was at the gas dock. New Buffalo City's police chief said the explosion is believed to be caused by an issue with the boat's blower or another mechanical condition. The...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WANE-TV

South Bend mayor hospitalized after unplanned surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN

