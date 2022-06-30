The ideal Trail Blazers offseason: Free agency and trades | Locked On Blazers

We're on our third day of the NBA free agency period and a lot has gone down. A lot of big contracts have been handed out, and a lot of smaller ones that could pay big dividends. Significant trades have also been made. We'll slowly be factoring in draft results as we flesh out the 2022 offseason winners and losers. This post will continue to update. Here's what we have so far.
On Monday, just days before the start of NBA free agency, the Warriors reportedly were viewed as the "favorite" to sign Gary Payton II. But a lot can change quickly and all it takes is one opposing team to alter everything. That's what the Portland Trail Blazers did. Payton reportedly...
The “mediocrity treadmill” is something most NBA teams try to avoid. Yet somehow, for some franchises, it appears to be unavoidable. Quite often, those are small-market teams. They can hesitant to start long-term rebuilding processes with less financial freedom than their big-city counterparts. For some of these teams,...
In the latest move of what's been an incredibly active week in the NBA's offseason, the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly agreed to a trade. "The Phoenix Suns are trading for Australian center Jock Landale from the Atlanta Hawks, ... Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season."
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
NBA free agency roared to a hot start, and we've got you covered with all the major news. Stay here to keep updated on the latest offseason transactions. The 21-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million. Williamson did not play last season due to a foot injury, but he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games during the 2020-21 campaign.
Damion Lee is the first offseason addition to the Suns roster after free agency opened Thursday.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard and unrestricted free agent won't be returning to the defending world champion Golden State Warriors next season. He signed a one-year deal with Phoenix on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lee, 29, played the past four seasons of his five-year NBA...
Damian Lillard’s status with the Portland Trail Blazers remains something of a curiosity, with many questioning his long-term commitment if the organization is not a contender. Whether he meant to or not, Lillard added fuel to that fire with his social media activity on Saturday. Lillard posted a video...
Former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick in the NBA draft, on Friday signed his rookie scale contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced. He will make $5,010,800 next season as the No. 7 pick. Sharpe, the No. 3 recruit in the high school class of...
