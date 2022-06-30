The ideal Trail Blazers offseason: Free agency and trades | Locked On Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

