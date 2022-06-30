ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Truck rollover near Exit 8 on 890

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a...

cbs6albany.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Memorial grows at scene of Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — We have more on Schenectady’s fourth homicide of the year, as a memorial for the 24-year old victim is growing. Police say they found John Bass shot inside Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street. He was then taken to Ellis Hospital, where he...
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Traffic
City
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Body found in Pittsfield neighborhood

Police in Pittsfield tell NewsChannel 13 a death investigation is underway in the area of Dan Fox Drive. Officers were on scene Monday, and confirm a body was found. No other information has been released. NewsChannel 13 will continue to follow this story, and bring you updates on WNYT.com as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Medevacs Called To Route 9 Crash (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash closed Route 9 in Freehold Sunday, July 3. At least two medevacs were called to the scene at US 33 sometime around 1:45 p.m. Unconfirmed reports say two people were pronounced dead and several miles of traffic delays were reported. Footage from the scene shows at least...
FREEHOLD, NY
WRGB

Police identify victim in Sunday's daylight Albany homicide

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Police have identified the victim of a homicide that took place Sunday as Dominique Eley, 27, of Albany. At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the vicinity of North Pearl Street and Livingston Avenue, for reports of a shooting. Arriving at the scene, they located Eley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman dies after daytime shooting in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: A woman has now died, following a shooting Sunday afternoon on North Pearl Street -- which has been reclassified as a homicide. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 27-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
WNYT

Woman killed in Albany shooting

A woman shot Sunday afternoon in Albany has died. Now police have a homicide investigation on their hands. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue. That’s where police say a 27-year-old woman was shot. The victim was taken to...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Rollover accident in Troy

Multiple crews responded to a rollover accident last night in the Troy. This was the scene around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jay Street and Vanderheiden Street on River Street. The accident was caught on a security camera and can be seen hitting a parked vehicle, rolling over and...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Q 105.7

Brawl, Stabbing in Scotia, Six Police Departments Called In

Police told CBS 6 the scene was chaotic to begin with as thousands of fireworks watchers were leaving the event in the area of Freedom Park in Scotia Friday night. They received a call about a large fight in the area of James Street and North Ballston Avenue, which is a short walk from the park.
SCOTIA, NY
WRGB

Car drives into Rotterdam home with people inside

Rotterdam, NY (WRGB) — A scary moment for a family. A car drove into a Rotterdam home early this morning. The Rotterdam Police Department says the car crashed into a house on Broadway between Summer and Cramer Avenues. According to police, the driver was reportedly distracted an tried taking...
ROTTERDAM, NY
WRGB

One in stable condition, juvenile charged after Friday night stabbing in Scotia

SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — A juvenile suspect faces felony charges after a Friday night stabbing that sent a victim to Albany Medical Center. At approximately 9:39 pm Friday, the Scotia Police Department responded along with several other agencies to what initially was a call for a large fight and then quickly changed to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of James Street and North Ballston Ave.
SCOTIA, NY
WRGB

Fake inspection sticker found during Fulton County traffic stop

FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of what they described as "a very poor attempt" at a fake New York vehicle inspection sticker. According to the sheriff's office, the traffic complaint that resulted in them finding the sticker also netted a DWI...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy