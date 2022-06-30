ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Dominion Energy South Carolina offers tips for managing energy usage during summer

Columbia Star
 3 days ago

As the arrival of summer brings higher temperatures and higher energy usage, Dominion Energy offers tips to help conserve energy while keeping your home as cool as possible. “When dealing with extremely hot temperatures, we recommend starting at the thermostat,” said Ginger Greenway, energy conservation program manager for Dominion Energy South...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
wach.com

Natty Light is South Carolina's low-calorie beer of choice, study says

A new study by E-Conolight suggests that for South Carolina and a good portion of the Southeast, Natural Light is the low-calorie beer of choice. Now, if you've spent too much time in Charleston, you might wonder why it's not PBR. The study used Google Trends search data over the last year to cobble together the results. E-Conolight also geared the search volume to low-calorie and light beers and spiked seltzers.
CHARLESTON, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nutramax Laboratories to Build $30 Million Factory in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
INDIAN LAND, SC
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Motor Fuel User Fee goes up tomorrow, Sales Tax Holiday Weekend coming up and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting tomorrow, drivers across the state will see an extra two cents tacked on to gas prices, as part of the state’s Motor Fuel User Fee, which helps support road, bridge and infrastructure construction across the state. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced starting July 1, the fee will rise from 26 to 28 cents a gallon. This is the sixth and final year for the increase.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Colin forms along South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
The Island Connection

Department Of Health And Environmental Control, South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Urge Residents Not To Keep Wild Animals As Pets

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.
ANIMALS
The Post and Courier

SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26 with repaving project

COLUMBIA — After several projects in the Lowcountry, tree cutting is moving north on Interstate 26 as crews resurface the road. Citing reductions in the number of severe car wrecks on South Carolina's interstates, the state Department of Transportation has added tree removal to a number of projects over the past decade.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
thedallasnews.net

Hawkins Parnell Opens South Carolina Office in Charleston

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."
CHARLESTON, SC

