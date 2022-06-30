ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona board recommends housing, industrial projects

By Charles Guarria cguarria@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

You can drive a country mile, or three, on South Williamson Blvd between Beville Road and where it crosses Interstate 95 in Port Orange and see a whole lot of trees and foliage. Inevitably a person has to wonder; how long will the greenery stay? Why hasn’t it been...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
Port Orange, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Democrat Mark Caruso drops from HD 38, eyes Winter Springs mayoral run

Caruso concluded he has better chance to impact quality-of-life issues at the local level. Democrat Mark Caruso has withdrawn his candidacy from House District 38 in Seminole County, saying he intends to run for Mayor of Winter Springs instead. Caruso, a former police officer, security guard, prison guard, and whistleblower,...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
askflagler.com

Mayor Suzie Johnston Delivers Own Grant Application In Vain Following Staff Bungling

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston took matters into her own hands to try and procure much-needed funds for the city. After city staff missed an 18-month window to submit an application for over $739,000 in grant money, the Mayor set the time aside Sunday night to formulate an application herself and take it to the county Tourist Development Council.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona Board#The Planning Board#Cobb Cole#Berrien H Becks Sr#Revocable Trust#Karis Acquisitions
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Mayor Files Grant On Her Own, Underscoring Grievance With Manager Over Serial Fails

On Monday, Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston filed a 16-page application to the county’s Tourist Development Council for a $739,000 grant to rebuild the city’s boardwalk. The application was more than two weeks late. It was incomplete. The TDC administration rejected it, and will not include it in council members’ packages when the council itself recommend who will get grant funding this year, when the TDC meets on July 20.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Who’s running for local office?

Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats. While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy