The Guardian is issuing a BOLO (BE ON THE LOOKOUT) for our next rockstar reporter; we’re seeking to bring on the next member of our team. We’re the #1 news source for the Scioto Valley and we’re making history. We hold the powerful accountable, we dig for answers, and we tell it like it is. We’re so good at our jobs that even the Supreme Court agreed with us. (It’s true).

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO