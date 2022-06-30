ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Reluctant superstar Iga Swiatek digs deep at Wimbledon to extend win streak

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

A reluctant yet humble superstar, Iga Swiatek remained on course at Wimbledon to bring up a staggering 37th consecutive victory.

Far from her vintage best, the Pole is now contending with both lofty expectations and the history books. Her opponent, merely a ‘lucky loser’, sensed an opportunity to write her own story into both the women’s game and this most decorated of championships. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove defied her lowly ranking, No 138, in what is just a third Grand Slam appearance, tying Swiatek in knots with the help of a blustery Court One.

The 21-year-old, ever willing to sprinkle her charm on those around her, conceded her Dutch opponent harnessed the conditions better. But after prevailing in a little over two hours, this was not the time to completely celebrate her exquisite game, even though there were flashes of the brilliant, contorting strokes and angles that have brought the WTA under her spell throughout such a spectacular 2022.

It was time to cherish what the game still has across this fortnight and how delicate this moment really is. Because Pattinama Kerkhove momentarily found lightning in a bottle and threatened to end Swiatek’s run and push her a little too close to Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, all victims to early departures this week.

There have been groans at the dwindling starpower left at this Championships, but those disappointed ought to take in this most dominant of runs from a player whose box of tricks can suit all surfaces. Entering today’s second-round match against on 36 straight wins, including 19 scalps on hard courts and 16 more on clay.

But such is Swiatek body of work, that this run is not solely about winning a third Grand Slam and imagining a date back on Centre Court next Saturday. With every win comes further debate about her standing among the titans of women’s tennis. The longest streak of Serena Williams (34 in 2013) and Venus Williams (35 in 2000) are now in the rearview mirror, while one more win in the third round against Alize Cornet will give her the longest run of victories since 1990.

Swiatek labelled the Williams sisters as “legends”, while refusing to associate herself with such company, yet even without acknowledging her own greatness, she could soon leave an equally impressive legacy.

Swiatek’s refreshing personality, filled with honesty, saw her laugh at the inconvenience of today’s schedule, placing herself alongside her idol Rafael Nadal on opposing courts. “Let’s make it quick,” she remarked, hoping to sneak over to catch the legendary Spaniard in action on Centre Court against Ricardas Berankis. But in Pattinama Kerkhove, she found a nuisance not willing to allow her to put her feet up so soon.

There were early signs of mild irritation at the creases in her game after tossing a spare ball away after losing her footing at the baseline, which would become a theme. It provided Pattinama Kerkhove encouragement with a second break in just five games.

But her irritation brought out more aggression to her game, including a hammered smash in the first set that resembled an ace. While her trademark neat footwork, shuffling into mid-range, enabled her to whip a forehand across her body to move clear and eventually clinch a close first set.

But this ‘lucky loser’ from Goes, Netherlands defied expectations, pushing her illustrious opponent to reach deep. Pattinama Kerkhove’s angles complimented the sheer power to force Swiatek to adjust, kneeling momentarily in the second set with real torque to the subsequent shot put past her opponent.

But just as this match was following the script drafted before a ball was hit, the underdog capitalised on a series of erratic Swiatek serves. A break and hold secured, the Dutch player was on the brink of extending the contest to a deciding set.

Swiatek, a little riled at her sloppy tennis, refused to gift-wrap the set for her opponent, efficiently holding to shift the pressure once more. Pattinama Kerkhove’s double fault and a wayward stroke looked to underline the magnitude of the moment, but she rallied to stun Swiatek and move within a set of one of the greatest upsets in tennis history.

There was soon immense relief for Swiatek at the start of the third; a vital hold after two break points saved inspired a fist pump. And the most revealing moment of the match arrived in the fourth game of the decider: Swiatek sliding, without much control, sent a bullet of a shot back as Pattinama Kerkhove closed in on the net, which died just in time to bring up break point. Swiatek would not to be denied and seized the opportunity before closing out the contest.

A reprieve for the world No 1 then, but a reminder to cherish such a special player and a historic run while it lasts.

Katie Boulter lifts British hopes with stunning upset of Karolina Pliskova

As British hopes dwindled heading into day four at Wimbledon, Katie Boulter showed real grit and defiance to reinvigorate a nation with a huge upset on Centre Court.

New heights were seized with a third-round berth at the expense of Karolina Pliskova, last year’s beaten finalist.

Boulter’s audacious approach flashed early but the experienced Czech appeared to tame her, harnessing a powerful serve to take a one-set lead.

But Boulter refused to fade and instead burns bright as a home favourite following a three-set triumph (3-6, 7-6, 6-4).

Great Britain’s No3 weathered a scrappy second set where neither woman could hold serve across a four-game stretch, leaning on an array of bold strokes, peppering Pliskova’s backhand to grind her down across lengthy rallies.

A tense decider meandered towards a second tie-break, but in dramatic fashion, Boulter broke in the penultimate game, inheriting the ball to serve out the match and revitalise hopes of a British contender into the second week.

Boulter will now play Serena Williams’ conqueror Harmony Tan , who looked impressive once again to dispatch the 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo (6-3, 6-4), with her match against Boulter sure to be one of the most in-demand matches on Saturday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is through, brushing aside Ana Bogdna (6-1, 7-6). While fellow champion Simona Halep , who triumphed at SW19 in 2019, beat Kirsten Flipkens in straight sets (7-5, 6-4), setting up a third-round meeting with Magdalena Frech.

The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek won’t be hard on herself as winning streak ends at Wimbledon

World number one Iga Swiatek insisted she would not be hard on herself after her remarkable 37-match winning streak came to an end at Wimbledon.French Open winner Swiatek had not tasted defeat since February when she went down to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai but had no answer to Alize Cornet who claimed a 6-4 6-2 win on Court One.Polish star Swiatek struggled throughout the third-round tie and served up 32 unforced errors to bow out of the All England Club on day six.“I hope this is going to be the thing that I’m going to be proud of. I mean,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson knocked out of Wimbledon by German youngster Jule Niemeier

Heather Watson’s Wimbledon run was ended in the fourth round by Centre Court debutant Jule Niemeier.British number four Watson enjoyed a memorable run to the last 16, her best showing in any grand slam.But a quarter-final spot proved beyond the 30-year-old from Guernsey as German youngster Niemeier won 6-2 6-4.Heather Watson's great #Wimbledon run ends in the 4th round#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/IkamGvLANQ— LTA (@the_LTA) July 3, 2022Beforehand the crowd were treated to a parade of former champions including Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, Andy Murray and Roger Federer to celebrate Centre Court’s centenary.Unfortunately, they then got to witness what...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Great Britain#Dutch#Wta
The Independent

Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

Coco Gauff failed to make the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon after she went down to fellow American Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.French Open runner-up Gauff rose to prominence by making the last 16 at the All England Club in 2019 at the age of 15 with a run that included a victory over Venus Williams.Gauff also made the fourth round last year but could not handle the level of 20th seed Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 win.This meeting between the Americans was a repeat of the 2017 US Open junior final, which Anisimova...
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson denied Wimbledon quarter-final by Jule Niemeier after Centre Court celebration

Heather Watson was unable to continue the party on Centre Court after her unexpected Wimbledon run was stopped short of the quarter-finals by Germany’s Jule Niemeier. There would be no heartbreaking ending on this occasion and although Watson will regret the missed opportunity of an open tournament draw, the 22-year-old Niemeier proved to be on a different level and is more than deserving of her place in the last eight.Watson overcame the trauma of a string of previous Wimbledon defeats by reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in 43 attempts, but Niemeier had no...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.Order of playSATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Gauff vs AnisimovaBadosa vs KvitovaSonego vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022Brit watchMatch of the day ...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Wimbledon day five

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic served a timely reminder of why he is fancied to claim a seventh Wimbledon title as he dismantled fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to sweep into the last 16 on Friday.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

