Will fireworks be part of your 4th of July around KC? What to know before setting them off

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and celebrations around Kansas City will be filled with fireworks and food.

Whether you’re hosting a party or traveling to see a fireworks show, here are a few tips on how to stay safe during the holiday.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE FROM FIREWORKS

The American Red Cross said the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, and that you should stay at least 500 feet away from the show.

The organization also recommends that you leave any area where untrained people are using fireworks.

If you decide to set fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Don’t give fireworks to children.

Don’t throw or point fireworks at people, animals, cars, buildings, structures or flammable materials.

Follow the instructions on the package

Keep a supply of water nearby.

If you’re lighting fireworks, wear eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and don’t attempt to relight “a dud,” a firework whose fuse was lit but didn’t go off.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Know your community’s fireworks restrictions. You can find your city’s restrictions here.

DON’T OVERHEAT

It’s been a hot summer, and the 4th of July won’t be an exception. The extra smoke going around due to the fireworks and grills will only add to the heat. Keep yourselves safe from the heat with these tips: