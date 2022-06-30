ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will fireworks be part of your 4th of July around KC? What to know before setting them off

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and celebrations around Kansas City will be filled with fireworks and food.

Whether you’re hosting a party or traveling to see a fireworks show, here are a few tips on how to stay safe during the holiday.

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE FROM FIREWORKS

The American Red Cross said the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, and that you should stay at least 500 feet away from the show.

The organization also recommends that you leave any area where untrained people are using fireworks.

If you decide to set fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

  • Don’t give fireworks to children.

  • Don’t throw or point fireworks at people, animals, cars, buildings, structures or flammable materials.

  • Follow the instructions on the package

  • Keep a supply of water nearby.

  • If you’re lighting fireworks, wear eye protection.

  • Light only one firework at a time and don’t attempt to relight “a dud,” a firework whose fuse was lit but didn’t go off.

  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

  • Know your community’s fireworks restrictions. You can find your city’s restrictions here.

DON’T OVERHEAT

It’s been a hot summer, and the 4th of July won’t be an exception. The extra smoke going around due to the fireworks and grills will only add to the heat. Keep yourselves safe from the heat with these tips:

  • Don’t leave children or pets inside your car.

  • Make sure you and your pets have plenty of cool water and shade. You should try to avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine.

  • Try to avoid extreme temperature changes.

  • Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing will keep you cool, as dark colors absorb the sun’s rays.

  • Be sure to check in on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who are alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

  • If you or someone you know doesn’t have air conditioning, find somewhere in the area to beat the heat. Check out our list of cooling centers in Kansas City .

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

