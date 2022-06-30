Eric Adams blames 'oversaturation of guns' after 20-year-old mother shot dead

New York mayor Eric Adams, has blamed the “oversaturation of guns” after a 20-year-old mother was shot dead while she was pushing her three-month-old toddler in a stroller.

A person of interest has been identified in the murder of the mother, police said.The 20-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was approached from behind by a hooded gunman at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (29 June) as she walked with her child near 95th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan ’s Upper East Side , police said.

