ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Eric Adams blames 'oversaturation of guns' after 20-year-old mother shot dead

By Billal Rahman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXNDh_0gR3itXr00

New York mayor Eric Adams, has blamed the “oversaturation of guns” after a 20-year-old mother was shot dead while she was pushing her three-month-old toddler in a stroller.

A person of interest has been identified in the murder of the mother, police said.The 20-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was approached from behind by a hooded gunman at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (29 June) as she walked with her child near 95th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan ’s Upper East Side , police said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal shooting of young mother in Upper East Side: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — “I’m innocent,” Isaac Argro told reporters as he was led into Manhattan Criminal Court Friday night. The 22-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of and charged with the cold-blooded murder of his ex-girlfriend. Azsia Johnson was shot in the head on the Upper East Side Wednesday night while she pushed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime
fox5ny.com

17-year-old shot and killed in Harlem

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Harlem on Friday. New York City Police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Saint Nicholas Avenue and 147th Street. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Teen charged with Sikh hate crime attacks fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

The teenager accused of two Sikh hate attacks in Queens, New York, was found stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street. Vernon Douglas, 19, was found unconscious with a stab in the chest at 889 Rockaway Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the New York Police Department. Douglas...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspects stole estimated $334K during month-long crime spree: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three men have been working their way through Queens and Brooklyn, stealing at least $334,000 in four separate knifepoint robberies. The first incident was reported on May 30, police said. The three suspects approached a 37-year-old man on 65th Avenue in Queens about 12:38 a.m., displayed a knife and then demanded […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men shot while getting in back of cab in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were shot overnight as they were getting in a cab in Manhattan, police said on Saturday. The victims were getting inside the back of a livery cab along West 37th Street near Eighth Avenue at around 4 a.m. when they felt pain, officials said. One victim was reported to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy