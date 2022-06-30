ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Grow Up': Parent Slammed For Shaming Daughter, Husband at Family Gathering

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Based on what you described, you're just an uptight prude, and so is your family," one user...

Rosemarie Carreras
3d ago

HelloI agree with the husband and wife. It is good to love in public as long they are respectful.

Reply
13
Donna Marie
4d ago

YTA you had no right to tell them what they can do. They are adults and married.

Reply
15
Jesse Grant
3d ago

awesome way to go love wins crabby mom can just shut up

Reply
16
Newsweek

