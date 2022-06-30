ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHvSU_0gR3ibu100

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. COVID-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The biggest weekly rise in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47%, according to the report released late Wednesday. Infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas, WHO said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cases were on the rise in 110 countries, mostly driven by the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

“This pandemic is changing, but it’s not over,” Tedros said this week during a press briefing. He said the ability to track COVID-19′s genetic evolution was “under threat” as countries relaxed surveillance and genetic sequencing efforts, warning that would make it more difficult to catch emerging and potentially dangerous new variants.

Where to get COVID vaccine appointments for kids under 5

He called for countries to immunize their most vulnerable populations, including health workers and people over 60, saying that hundreds of millions remain unvaccinated and at risk of severe disease and death.

Tedros said that while more than 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, the average immunization rate in poor countries is about 13%.

“If rich countries are vaccinating children from as young as 6 months old and planning to do further rounds of vaccination, it is incomprehensible to suggest that lower-income countries should not vaccinate and boost their most at risk (people),” he said.

According to figures compiled by Oxfam and the People’s Vaccine Alliance, fewer than half of the 2.1 billion vaccines promised to poorer countries by the Group of Seven large economies have been delivered.

Earlier this month, the United States authorized COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers, rolling out a national immunization plan targeting 18 million of the youngest children. American regulators also recommended that some adults get updated boosters in the fall that match the latest coronavirus variants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

With hospitalizations up, France weighs return to masks

NICE, FRANCE (AP) — Tourism is booming again in France — and so is COVID-19. French officials have “invited” or “recommended” people to go back to using face masks but stopped short of renewing restrictions that would scare visitors away or revive antigovernment protests. From Paris commuters to tourists on the French Riviera, many people seem […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Rallies for women’s rights on the Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although many celebrated their freedom Monday – women in Rochester and Geneseo walked for their rights after the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators in Rochester gathered around noon to march in support of women’s access to abortions and reproductive care. The walk began at the Susan B. Anthony house […]
ROCHESTER, NY
AFP

Markets react badly to new Argentina economy minister appointment

Argentina's peso fell sharply against the US dollar in the informal market on Monday following the appointment of new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis. Argentina operates an official exchange rate, which stood at 132 pesos against the US dollar, depreciating by just over one percent on Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#U N#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 8 WROC

Latest migrant caravan breaks up in Mexico after 2 days

Many migrants object to the Mexican strategy of keeping them in the south, away from the U.S. border. They say the process of normalizing their status — usually through applying for asylum — takes too long and they can’t provide for themselves while waiting weeks in Tapachula because jobs are scarce.
IMMIGRATION
News 8 WROC

Activists with Peng Shuai T-shirts searched at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Four activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon on Monday and had their bags searched. Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.
TENNIS
News 8 WROC

RPI gets $3.5M to develop COVID-19 antiviral drug

Researchers anticipate that the most promising antiviral drugs to come out of the AViDD centers will enter late-stage preclinical development. Industry partners would provide valuable resources to accelerate their movement through the product development pipeline they said.
RENSSELAER, NY
News 8 WROC

Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, all but ruling out that the attack was an “act of terrorism.” Police have not identified a motive for Sunday’s attack inside one of Scandinavia’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy