Teen Allegedly Crashes Car Into Home, Killing Woman After High-Speed Chase

Police in Colorado Springs on Friday released the mugshots of the parents of a toddler who died last year of exposure to fentanyl. The 15-month-old died in November. Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were arrested three weeks ago and now face charges of child abuse resulting in death. The toddler's name was Cairo Astacio and at the time of death authorities stated that both parents were found to be under the influence of fentanyl. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a prepared statement that he is "saddened by the tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our community to the fentanyl epidemic." Vasquez called fentanyl a "devastating drug." Astacio is 36 and Kira Villalba is 29. Police are asking anyone who has more information that can help them with their ongoing investigation to contact them.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO