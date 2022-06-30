ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Teen Allegedly Crashes Car Into Home, Killing Woman After High-Speed Chase

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 14-year-old driver allegedly reached speeds of over 130 miles per hour before crashing into the home, according to a sheriff's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 20

TSmith
4d ago

Another case of little or No Parenting. Which has become the most Dangerous and Negligent part of Society.

Reply
21
AMERICAN PATRIOT 1
3d ago

Public Exacution is what needs to be brought back. The youth of today are fearless and know nothing will be done to them. Sad

Reply
12
TrakSt?R
4d ago

To the crazy cops of the world..... Never high speed chase unless its a serious felony. No life is worth a petty traffic stop. To risk your life and others , it's not worth it.

Reply(1)
11
