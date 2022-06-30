ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Story star Tim Allen criticises Lightyear: ‘I wish there was a better connection to the toy’

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

Toy Story star Tim Allen has given his verdict on the new Pixar film Lightyear .

The film, released earlier this month, focuses on the fictional astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy voiced by Allen in the first four Toy Story films.

Lightyear ’s version of Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Captain America star Chris Evans .

Speaking to Extra in a new interview, Allen praised Lightyear as a whole, but voiced criticism of certain aspects of it.

“I’ve stayed out of this ‘cause it has nothing to do [with my character],” he said. “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies.

According to Allen, he initially thought the new Lightyear would be liveaction, instead of CGI (which eventually was the case.

“There’s really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody,” said Allen, referring to the character played by Tom Hanks.

While he stated that Lightyear has a “wonderful story”, he claimedd that the film “just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy”.

“I wish there was a better connection,” he added.

Lightyear is out in cinemas now.

Read The Independent ’s three-star review of Lightyear here .

