CHEYENNE, Wyo. — June was a hot and dry month for Cheyenne and it comes in as the ninth warmest June on record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Cheyenne got more rain between 8 and 10 PM last night than in all of June!” the weather service said on Twitter, adding it was the 12th driest June on record.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO