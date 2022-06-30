News Briefs

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park invites all military veterans to raft down the Ocoee free of charge on Monday, July 4, and their family members will get 50 percent off regular rafting fees.

Tennessee State Parks are partnering with all 23 Ocoee outfitters for the Rafting 4 Freedom event.

“We want to show our appreciation for our Armed Services,” said Park Manager Angelo Giansante. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and the Ocoee community would like to give a little back.”

Veterans interested may contact any outfitter they wish and schedule a trip. Outfitters may also be found at timetoraft.com

The offer applies to any veteran or active-duty soldier. Trips may be scheduled through July 1.

The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Control will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

These facilities will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, for regular business hours.

The garbage route for Monday, July 4, will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5. All other garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will also be on regular schedule.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.

The City of Niota is introducing a new event that will last over several months or as long as interest is shown by the community and surrounding areas.

A series of informational sessions are planned to begin at 5 p.m. at the Niota Depot just prior to the 6 p.m. bingo game. The public is invited to attend and learn about the area.

Anyone who stays for bingo will have a chance to win some prizes. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The guest speakers for the first session on July 8 will be Niota School Principal Teresa Blevins on the topics of back to school, shot records, school physicals and the school supply list; and Niota Police Chief Tim Davis on new state laws.

Sequoyah High School Class of 2002 will host its 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Restaurant & Tavern in Loudon.

“The class officers and I are excited about our 20-year reunion,” said Heather Yates Byers, Sequoyah High School Class of 2002 President. “While we can’t believe it has been two decades since we graduated from high school, we are looking forward to an evening of fellowship and celebration.”

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, July 15. For more information about the reunion, become a fan of “SQHS Class of 2002” on Facebook or e-mail sqhsclassof2002@gmail.com

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department announces the Brunch at the Farmers Market on Saturday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks as limited quantities will be available.

The Mindful Mom has prepared a menu of locally-sourced eggs, sausage, bacon, and fruit. Adult meal tickets will be $14 and include eggs your way, bacon or sausage, fruit, and pastry; and children’s tickets will be $5 for pancakes, bacon or sausage, and fruit. Brunch to go boxes and charcuterie boxes will be available by ticket as well.

“2022 has brought a lot of new programs and partnerships including this program as it has been a long time in the works. We have been working on a farm to table meal and what better meal of the day than brunch! We will have The Mindful Mom crew on site preparing eggs and spaces to enjoy your brunch before or after you wander through the farmers market,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers, and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

The City of Athens and the Athens Parks Foundation have announced the Buddy Liner July 4 Fireworks Display will be held on Monday, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m. The show will be in celebration of the July 4 Independence Day and the City of Athens Bicentennial and will be shot from the Athens Regional Park.

Combining these celebrations makes this fireworks show the largest ever in McMinn County and one of the largest shows in East Tennessee, according to a news release.

The show will last approximately 20 minutes and will be a constant barrage of high-elevation, high-intensity shells, choreographed to music, broadcast on WJSQ 101.7 FM and WLAR 95.1 FM. The show will be produced by Pyro Shows, which won first place in the North American Fireworks Competition in Norfolk, Va., and has provided the 4th of July fireworks at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., 13 times since 1995.

Due to the size and number of fireworks required for this show, Athens Regional Park will be closed to the public on July 4, and spectators are asked to view from area parking lots and roads.

“This will absolutely be a must-see event,” said Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Combining Independence Day and the bicentennial celebration into one big fireworks show allowed us to put together a show that will be talked about for a long time. The sky will be illuminated with light for a solid 20 minutes and will be combined with earth shaking concussions that will wow everyone for miles. There is absolutely no need to drive anywhere else looking for a premiere show because Athens is one of the top Pyro Shows productions this July 4. What better way to celebrate America’s 246th and Athens’ 200th birthday than with something of this magnitude.”

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Meigs County at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 68 on Monday, July 4, at 6 p.m.

The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.

Summer reading has begun at Etowah Carnegie Library.

All programs are free and in-person. Programs will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.

Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they cannot be moved indoors.

Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information.

Register and log reading at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com

For complete program details, visit www.etowahlibrary.com

Call the library at 423-263-9475 with any questions.

Free lunches will be served Monday-Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.

Athens Movie Palace is hosting the $2 Summer Series.

The series is sponsored by Domino’s of Athens and proceeds will benefit the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties.

The Summer Series movies will be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturdays; noon on Mondays; and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The movies are as follows:

• July 2, 4, 6: The Secret Life of Pets

• July 9, 11, 13: The Flintstones

• July 16, 18, 20: Madagascar

• July 23, 25, 27: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.

The market is also open Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.

This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.

“We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.

The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.

The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.