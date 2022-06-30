Remains Discovered In Texas Finally Identified As Teen Missing For 22 Years

Photo: Getty Images

Human remains discovered in Texas in 2013 were just identified as a teen who was reported missing 22 years ago.

The teen, who was 16 years old when her mother reported her missing , was identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith , according to CNN . The remains were found in Midland County near an oil field well site, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

In 2013, Smith's remains were found but not identified. They were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. All the report said was that the remains were from a female between 14 and 21 years old and the likely victim of a homicide. The DNA results were put into the system, but no match appeared for years, prompting the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers to get an advanced DNA analysis in 2020.

Then came a more accurate physical description: the victim was an African American female. Her eye and hair color were also revealed.

The DNA was matched to a distant relative. After several interviews, officials found Smith's mother who shared the story of her missing daughter. The University of Texas verified the remains were Smith after using her relative's DNA samples.

Now that Smith's remains have been identified, officials are now investigating her homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DPS here .