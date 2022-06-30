ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Fireworks spending: Where Indiana ranks compared to others

By Stacker
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZSQG_0gR3eyWy00

( STACKER ) — Fireworks on the Fourth of July date back all the way to the nation’s founding. On July 2, 1776, John Adams wrote to his wife that signing the Declaration of Independence—which would happen in two days—should be met with celebrations that included “illuminations,” the 18th-century word for “fireworks.” The pyrotechnic marvels have illuminated the skies since.

In the modern-day U.S., consumer fireworks are a $1.9 billion dollar business . Most of that consumption occurs right around the Fourth of July—and in all states but one (Massachusetts), some types of fireworks are legal to buy. Several states have additional restrictions on airborne fireworks, but allow sparklers and other, less powerful fireworks.

Americans’ love of fireworks isn’t limited to Independence Day, though: “Display fireworks,” which are used in commercial displays rather than set off by consumers, amounted to $262 million in revenue in 2021 . Even in states in which consumer fireworks are tightly regulated, fireworks shows still happen regularly at sporting events, festivals, and concerts.

States that tightly regulate fireworks have a solid rationale: exploding things can be dangerous. ValuePenguin reports a 538% spike in injuries on July 4 compared to the third. Even sparklers pose threats, as they reach extremely hot temperatures and cause burns to children every year. There are some key steps to keeping everyone safe: Don’t let kids near the fireworks, keep cold water on hand, and don’t go anywhere near any airborne fireworks after they’ve been lit; even if they appear to be dormant, throw water on them first just in case.

In celebration of fireworks going boom this Fourth of July, Stacker ranked the states spending the most on fireworks per resident with data drawn from imports to the state per capita based on data from the Trade Census and Census Intercensal estimates . Fireworks and population data were calculated from 2008 to 2021. Some states and regions without historical data available were dropped including Alaska, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Vermont, Delaware, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

States across the country saw a massive uptick in the number of fireworks being purchased and set off—often recklessly and illegally—during the pandemic, and total sales are only expected to grow. This list includes data through 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi6Z9_0gR3eyWy00
Matt Albasi // Stacker

The middle of the country outspent the coasts

States in the middle of the country like Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, the Dakotas, Montana, and Wyoming—where the population density is the lowest—have higher per-person spending on fireworks. The more populous coastal regions spend less per person.

Disparities in spending are due to many factors, including rural populations having more space to set off private fireworks displays and fireworks being illegal in parts of California because of wildfire risks . Setting off a display requires a permit in Oregon, while Massachusetts has an outright ban on fireworks. Due to shipping costs and supply chain issues, overall costs for fireworks in 2022 are up 35% nationwide, which may impact sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyXW4_0gR3eyWy00
Matt Albasi // Stacker

Three states saw fireworks spending increase more than 5x since 2008

Nevada has seen its per-person fireworks spending increase by a factor of 13 since 2008. Georgia also saw a huge increase in per capita spending to coincide with the loosening of regulations. The state first allowed novelty fireworks such as sparklers to be sold in 2005, and in 2015 all consumer fireworks became legal to purchase.

Arizona in 2021 saw per capita fireworks spending increase to six times its 2008 spending levels. SB1275 , which was signed into law in 2022, prohibits fireworks displays in Arizona between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. – except on New Year’s Eve and Independence Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njepG_0gR3eyWy00
Matt Albasi // Stacker

Nationally, fireworks spending more than doubled since 2008

Despite predictions by some that light shows using drone technology would replace pyrotechnic displays, the market for fireworks has more than doubled in the past 14 years.

Demand substantially increased since 2020, when many municipalities canceled displays due to COVID-19. With continuing supply chain issues and the increasing cost of shipping containers across the Pacific, fireworks—nearly all of which are made in China—are retailing for about a third more than they did before the pandemic. In recent years fireworks regulations have become more relaxed and the vast majority of states now allow for the sale of fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Crlpp_0gR3eyWy00
Senior Airman Marc I. Lane // U.S. Air Force

South Dakota had some of the biggest increases in spending between 2020 and 2021

– Fireworks imported in 2020: $2.67 per person
– Fireworks imported in 2021: $10.87 per person

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in 2022 was denied a permit for a firework display at Mount Rushmore for the second year in a row. The National Parks Service cited Tribal opposition, wildfire risk and visitor service interruptions in its rejection.

The 2020 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore was the first display at the national park in 11 years. For 2022, residents will have to set off their own display or attend a municipal display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GXuk_0gR3eyWy00
Airman 1st Class Taylor Phifer // U.S. Air Force

Missouri spent more on fireworks than any other state

– Fireworks imported in 2020: $13.36 per person

Missouri, with a population of just over 6 million people, spends the most per capita on fireworks at $13.36 per person. Fireworks are legal to buy in Missouri between June 20 and July 10 and with the exception of the capital, they are legal to set off around Independence Day.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety issues around 1,500 permits to manufacturers and distributors of fireworks each year. People 14 year of age or older are able to buy fireworks in Missouri without a parent. The state fire marshall recommends that teens are closely monitored, everyone wear eye protection, and that all fireworks are launched from open spaces free of flammable debris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for:. North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets. Illinois...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Over 8,400 abortions: Indiana statistics on 2021 terminated pregnancies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health released a data report Friday regarding abortion statistics last year in the state, showing that over 8,400 people terminated a pregnancy in 2021 in Indiana. The total number of reported pregnancy terminations in the state for the entire year was 8,414, the report said. Of those, over 94% […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Rockville man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Bill would give Indiana communities more say over fireworks use

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is continuing her push to increase the number of days local governments can decide when to allow fireworks. Indiana law currently blocks local governments from restricting fireworks use between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through 9. On July 4, […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Plainfield PD pursuit leads to fatal crash, car up in flames

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
AFP

Six killed in shooting at US July 4 parade

A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings, this time on a holiday celebrating all things American. Police said the shooter was using a "high-powered rifle," and "firearm evidence" had been located on a nearby rooftop.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
One Green Planet

Indiana Passes Law To Prohibit Public Contact With Big Cats and Bears

A new law in Indiana will prohibit the public from making direct contact with big cats and bears beginning July 1, 2022. This new law will protect the animals who have been subjected to public handling and forced to live in facilities in the state. Roadside zoo operators often pull young animals away from their mothers immediately after birth to use and abuse them for profit at their zoos. The cubs are often passed around to customers for petting and bottle feeding until they are a few months old. When they are too big for ‘cub activities’, they discard them.
INDIANA STATE
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
Salon

This 4th of July, let’s extinguish fireworks for good

Something happened early in the pandemic. Frustrated by a deadly virus that kept many trapped inside, isolated and increasingly desperate for everything from socialization to supplies, people started setting off fireworks. In larger cities such as New York, which in 2020 received 80 times as many fireworks complaints as in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Indy pastors preach ‘Don’t Lose Your Cool’ to congregations

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s message from the pulpit at sixteen different member churches of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition was simple: “Don’t Lose Your Cool”. “Having a simplistic slogan that is something that everyone at every age level can grasp on to, that’s important for us,” said Erreol Morgan, teen youth leader at New Direction Church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State reports 8.5% increase in abortions in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Indiana rose by 8.5% last year, according to a state report released Friday as state lawmakers are expected to soon debate tighter anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. An annual report from the Indiana Department of Health shows 8,414 abortions were […]
INDIANA STATE
