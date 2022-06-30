Police release pictures of ‘person of interest’ in Moechella shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed and many others injured at Moechella, the deadly block party and music festival along U Street two weekends ago.
DC Police say they have a person of interest in that shooting that sent thousands of people scrambling, injuring 4 others including a police officer.15-year-old shot and killed in Moechella identified
The police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
To view the video footage of the person of interest click here .
