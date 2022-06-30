ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

TSA ‘alarmed’ at number of guns caught at New Jersey airport in 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Ramos, Finn Hoogensen
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JzFD_0gR3eFFd00

NEWARK, N.J. ( WPIX ) – TSA officials are alarmed about a concerning trend at security checkpoints at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

TSA and Port Authority police officials in Newark held a briefing Wednesday to highlight their concerns about the frequency that travelers are being caught at security checkpoints carrying handguns and ammunition.

“There appears to be an epidemic of ammunition that is cropping up at our security checkpoints — one that is easily preventable,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Guns, ammunition and security checkpoints don’t mix. Guns and ammunition are never allowed to pass through a security checkpoint to be carried onto a flight, even if a traveler has a concealed carry permit.”

New Jersey man caught with cocaine stuffed in wheelchair at airport

A press release issued in conjunction with the briefing noted that TSA and Port Authority police were both “alarmed” and “highly concerned” by the number of guns found at Newark Liberty since the beginning of the year.

In 2022, TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered nine firearms at security checkpoints, which is on pace to surpass the 12 firearms found in all of 2021. Most of the guns found with travelers were loaded, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNaE8_0gR3eFFd00
A photo released by the TSA shows a properly packed firearm in a hard-sided case. (TSA)

“The most common excuses we hear from travelers is that ‘I didn’t know it was in my bag’ or ‘I forgot it was in there.’ But there is no excuse for trying to bring a handgun on a flight,” Carter said. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times.”

TSA officers found 5,972 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded, officials said.

Carrying a loaded gun to an airport checkpoint is punishable by a federal civil penalty that can result in fines as high as $10,000, or $13,910 for repeat offenders. Violators may also incur criminal charges.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as the guns are properly stored and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, stored in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. Ammunition cannot be brought in carry-on baggage, but it can be transported in checked baggage.

The TSA’s website provides more information on how to properly travel with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Boaters caught with dangerous drugs along Ohio River

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

1 additional officer dead as result of Allen, KY, shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One more law enforcement officer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Thursday shooting in Allen, Kentucky, according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. Prestonsburg Police Department says the officer was Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins, Badge No. 533. The statement came on Friday at 10:42 p.m. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Airport Security#Jersey Airport#Airport Police#Port Authority#Federal Security
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

2021 Indiana Terminated Pregnancy Report provides county statistics

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report shows 8,414 pregnancies were terminated in the Hoosier state in 2021. Indiana residents sought out 7,949 of those terminations. And 201 of those Indiana residents were from the southwestern part of the state. The Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 Terminated Pregnancy Report on Thursday. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker announces electric vehicle rebate program

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle. “The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New contract for Cave-In-Rock Ferry negotiated

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) – The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will keep rollin’ on the river. A two-year contract was negotiated to provide $3.3 million for the ferry to continue and provide regular service. The new agreement will keep the Cave-in-Rock Ferry operating on the regular 16-hour a-day schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear announces $500,000 for Kentucky riverports

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $500,000 dollars worth of grants to be used to improve several riverports including the one in Owensboro. The funding, which must be locally matched, will go toward replacing a crane bucket and upgrading to newer equipment used to load and unload barges. In all, over $130,000 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy