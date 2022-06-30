ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sen. Scott Brown Helps Man Out of Flipped Over Car on I-495

By Dan Alexander
 4 days ago
Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown,and husband of NH First Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown helped a man get out of his car after it flipped over on Route 495 Wednesday morning. The Republican and Ambassador to New Zealand under President Donald Trump was driving in Westford when the...

