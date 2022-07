Syracuse women's basketball added a significant piece to its 2022 roster. Alabama A&M transfer forward Dariauna Lewis has committed to the Orange. Lewis averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and more than two blocks per game during two seasons with the Bulldogs. Prior to her two seasons with Alabama A&M, the 6-1 forward spent one season with Missouri State. She entered the transfer portal on June 27th.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO