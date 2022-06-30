ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Fern-like ground cover's ancient lineage traced to Africa | Mystery Plant

By John Nelson
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFhYx_0gR3a20H00

In 1947, Dr. Seuss (Theodore Geisel) published a children's book titled “McElligot’s Pool.” If you didn’t read this as a child, you can as an adult, and I recommend it.

The story involves a little boy fishing in a small pond, who begins to imagine the amazing fish that he might hook, if he just gives it a try. To me, this is a story about our fascination with discovery, whether in far-off distant places or perhaps a bit closer to home. So, here’s a little example of discovery of the latter sort.

This past spring (it was late April), I was put in contact with Carol Kleppin, a nice lady living in Summerville, S.C., not so far from Charleston. It turns out that Carol had discovered a very strange plant in her backyard. She described it to me as a low ground cover of unknown origin, spreading rapidly, and perhaps it would soon be covering her lawn. Or worse. Time for a botany road trip.

Off to Summerville I went, intent on making an herbarium specimen or two of Carol’s plant, and getting a good identification for it. Sure enough, this low, little thing — matted spikemoss (Selaginella kraussiana) was advancing rapidly in her yard, only a few inches high, and was forming a rather substantial ground cover all by itself.

It turns out that matted spikemoss is related to various kinds of fern-like plants called “clubmosses.” These are from a very ancient lineage, and like ferns, reproduce from spores.

Carol’s plants were soft to the touch, forming branched mats close to the ground. Tiny egg-shaped leaves are found in rows — on the sides of the stem, and even tinier ones in rows on the top of the stem.

The stem tips branch repeatedly, and at the tips, form flattened branches. Sometimes the plants form mounds, and stick up into the air, off the ground. When the time is right, they will produce very small cone-like structures from which the developing spores will be shed, capable of starting new plants.

This little ground cover (which is quite pretty, I think, with its shiny, somewhat iridescent foliage and stems) is native to southern Africa, and has in fact been offered in the trade here in the United States.

As you might expect, a plant that reproduces by spores and is easily grown in pots or terrariums is likely to spread, if it gets the chance … and that seems to be what is going on in this backyard.

Carol’s close-to-home discovery is indeed evidence that this species is happy to be weedy in the Southeast. So far, matted spikemoss has only been found outside cultivation in a very few places in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas. But it looks as though it might yet spread further.

If you happen to discover plants in your backyard (or wherever) that seem out of place, or otherwise odd, consider reporting them to a botanist at your local herbarium. Botanists tend to be very pleasant, inquisitive creatures, and they might want to come out and take a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thvVM_0gR3a20H00

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Fern-like ground cover's ancient lineage traced to Africa | Mystery Plant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: Thinking about big day in Charleston and reminiscing about celebratory fireworks on the river

Today’s a big day in Charleston, West “By God” Virginia. Early this afternoon, the paddlewheelers will square off in a series of races to see which boat is the fastest among those gathered at the renewed “Sternwheel Regatta.” Unfortunately, I won’t be in attendance though owner Cappy Scot Heckert extended an invitation to pilot the P. A. DENNY Sternwheeler in this afternoon’s contest. So instead, Captain Tom Price, my 12-year-old Cub Pilot in 1976 and later, the captain of the DENNY, will be behind the “sticks” in my place.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
wach.com

Natty Light is South Carolina's low-calorie beer of choice, study says

A new study by E-Conolight suggests that for South Carolina and a good portion of the Southeast, Natural Light is the low-calorie beer of choice. Now, if you've spent too much time in Charleston, you might wonder why it's not PBR. The study used Google Trends search data over the last year to cobble together the results. E-Conolight also geared the search volume to low-calorie and light beers and spiked seltzers.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tropical Storm Bonnie, 2nd named storm of the year, forms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second named storm of 2022′s Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Bonnie was about 265 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua as of 8 a.m. and was traveling west at 18 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Plant#Fish#Lineage
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 6 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fourth of July weekend is the state’s busiest weekend on the water and while scattered storms are possible, many may be looking to take advantage of dry-sky moments. But, if part of your Independence Day plans includes boating or swimming, Charleston Waterkeeper says there are a few Lowcountry waterways you should avoid […]
The Post and Courier

Charleston port dispute has maritime commissioner calling on Biden to step in

A Federal Maritime Commission member is asking President Joe Biden to intervene in a labor dispute at the Port of Charleston's newest shipping terminal, saying the disagreement is contributing to the nation's supply chain snarls. Commissioner Louis Sola asked Biden to "examine this situation in South Carolina closely and pursue...
CHARLESTON, SC
purewow.com

The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
charlestonmag.com

The history of the oldest Jewish charitable organization in the country and its legacy of helping children and others in need

The former Hebrew Orphan Society building on Broad Street, now in private hands, served as a home for orphans right before and during the Civil War. On July 15, 1801, the Hebrew Orphan Society was established in Charleston. Incorporated a year later, it is the oldest such Jewish charitable organization in continuous existence in the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston office building sells for nearly $17M

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. North Rhett Executive Center sold for $11.2M in 2021. A North Charleston office building with mainly Defense Department...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Manatees are back in Charleston

With the heat of the summer bearing down on the Lowcountry, manatees have once again begun appearing in Charleston’s waters. Here’s what you need to know. While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates 7,520 manatees live in Florida, where water temperatures stay warm year-round, many venture north along the South Atlantic coast every spring and summer, often ending up in Charleston.
live5news.com

Concerns continue to brew over Weaver’s master’s degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is technically not qualified to hold the state’s top education office. She needs a master’s degree, which she says she will complete by election time, but teachers around the state are baffled by the speed in which she is able to obtain the academic achievement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy