Florida State baseball lands All-Big 12 transfer in West Virginia's McGwire Holbrook

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Link Jarrett already has his first transfer.

McGwire Holbrook, a second team All-Big 12 catcher/designated hitter for the University of West Virginia last season, announced Thursday via Twitter that he's transferring to Florida State and playing for its new head baseball coach.

The right-handed Holbrook, who played for Bishop Moore High in Orlando, brings much-needed offense to the Seminoles. His .327 batting average last season would have led the team. He also averaged a .401 on-base percentage and .509 slugging percentage while recording 43 RBIs, 22 walks, 13 doubles and six home runs.

If Holbrook continues to play catcher, he would compete with redshirt senior Colton Vincent for the starting job. Vincent had the worst batting average (.195) in the lineup as the primary starter behind the plate last season. Reserve catcher Brock Mathis expired his eligibility.

FSU could also use Holbrook as a designated hitter. Holbrook started 47 games last season – 27 at designated hitter and 20 as a catcher. He recorded a .982 fielding percentage at catcher, tallying 145 putouts across 168 chances with three errors.

Perfect Game ranked Holbrook as its No. 25 catcher and No. 272 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class. Then as a freshman in 2021, Holbrook played just 13 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Holbrook hit .267 with a homer and three RBIs in 30 at-bats across eight starts. He was named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

The Seminoles are expected to continue adding players from the transfer portal. Corner infielders and pitching are among their biggest needs.

