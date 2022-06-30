ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Poll shows members of both parties see the other as ‘generally bullies’

By Olafimihan Oshin
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6y8F_0gR3Zxkc00

The majority of Americans say that both major political parties view each other as “generally bullies,” according to a new University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) poll.

The poll, published on Thursday, found that 73 percent of Republican respondents agree with the sentiment that their Democratic counterparts are “generally bullies” who want to impose their own political beliefs, while 74 percent of Democratic respondents said the same.

Seventy-three percent of Republican respondents said that they think the U.S. government is “corrupt” and “rigged” against them, while 51 percent of respondents who considered themselves “very liberal” agreed with that sentiment.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrat respondents said in the poll that they believe U.S. elections are fair and accurate, while 51 percent of independent respondents and 33 percent of Republican respondents said they also think that elections in the U.S. are fair and accurate.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents who considered themselves “strong Republicans” said that they feel like “strangers” in the U.S., as 38 percent of respondents who consider themselves “strong Democrats” agreed.

The poll comes as the partisan divide between both parties continues to widen ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections.

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed said that they avoided talking about political topics with others because they don’t know where they stand on the issues, and 38 percent of respondents said they have unfriended or stopped following a person on social media due to their political beliefs.

The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) poll was conducted from May 19 to May 23 with a total of 1,000 respondents. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Dems frustrated with Biden’s gas-tax holiday push ahead of July 4th

House Democrats are grumbling their way into the July 4th holiday, dubious that President Biden’s proposed gas-tax moratorium would help consumers and frustrated that it’s highlighted internal party divisions heading into the final months of the midterm campaign. With gas prices approaching — and in some cases topping — $5 per gallon across the country, Democratic leaders […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Nine Percent#Us Elections#Republicans#Americans#University Of Chicago#Institute Of Politics#Democratic#Democrats
KTSM

Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting

(WGN) – Multiple Chicago suburbs on Monday announced they would be canceling their Fourth of July events after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., left at least six people dead and many more injured. Evanston, Morton Grove, Deerfield, Glenview and Glencoe all announced they were canceling their scheduled...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KTSM

City of Orlando apologizes for Fourth of July message following backlash

(The Hill) – The City of Orlando, Fla., apologized on Saturday for its Independence Day message that declared the nation was in “strife” and questioned why people would want to celebrate the holiday in the city’s weekly newsletter. “A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTSM

1 arrested on multiple warrants in Clovis SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a SWAT-involved standoff from Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. According to police, detectives and officers were assisting the Region 5 Drug Task Force in an effort to find 30-year-old Patrick Burgess, who was wanted on multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. […]
CLOVIS, NM
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy