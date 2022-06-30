ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitting the road for Fourth of July weekend? Here's what you can expect to pay for gas.

By Keith Magill, The Courier
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Motorists hitting the road for the Fourth of July weekend will face the highest gas prices on record for the holiday.

The U.S. average for a gallon of regular hovered at $4.85 on Thursday, down 9 cents for the week but up 24 cents for the month and $1.72 compared to the same time last year, according to GasBuddy.

Nonetheless, 47.9 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, 88% of them by car, the American Automobile Association forecasts. That's up 3.7% from last year and almost in line with 2019.

More: OPEC plus meeting votes to boost oil production ahead of July Fourth weekend

The 42 million people traveling by car will break a record despite gas hitting an all-time high, not adjusted for inflation, of $5.01 a gallon June 14, the AAA says.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel, said in a news release. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

GasBuddy's summer travel survey, released about a week ago, found 33% planned to travel on Independence Day weekend. But 70% of drivers said they changed their summer road trip plans because of high gas prices, a 52% increase from last year.

More: With gas prices at $5 a gallon, Biden tells oil companies to cut costs for Americans

Here's a look at Thursday's prices, according to GasBuddy:

  • A gallon of regular as cost an average $4.15 a gallon in the Monroe area. That was down 8 cents for the week, up 12 cents for the month and up $1.42 compared to a year ago.
  • Louisiana’s average, $4.37 a gallon, was down 9 cents for the week but up 17 cents for the month and $1.60 for the year.

Only three states — Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina — posted cheaper gas prices than Louisiana, according to the AAA.

Nationally, gas costs have dropped in the past few days mostly because concerns of a global recession have helped push down crude oil prices, trading in recent days at or just below $110 a barrel, the AAA says.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” Andrew Gross, an AAA spokesman, said Monday. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

— Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Hitting the road for Fourth of July weekend? Here's what you can expect to pay for gas.

