'I Just Want to Sit at the Beach and Do Nothing': Your Boss Doesn't Want to Go Back to the Office Either

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

It's no secret that when it comes to returning to the office, many workers are putting up a fight or quitting altogether — including those in charge.

According to a new Marcum-Hofstra Mid-Market CEO Survey , about 48% of CEOs are back in the office five days a week, while 32% are in the office three days a week or less. Ten percent of CEOs are working remotely a full five days a week.

"Whether it is COVID concerns or the impact of inflation and gas prices, it seems clear that remote work, and a hybrid schedule, in particular, is the sweet spot for many CEOs and businesses," said K.G. Viswanathan, interim dean of the Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University, in a statement.

The pandemic changed the way we think about work, and returning to pre-pandemic ways might not be so simple. While some companies are urging workers to return to the office in a desperate attempt to "return to normal," others are rethinking the concept of work altogether and prioritizing wellbeing over career advancement.

Andrew Formica, a 51-year-old chief executive at Jupiter Fund Management, announced he'd be stepping down from his position at a $68 billion asset management fund after three years on the job and a lifelong career in finance.

"I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing," he told Bloomberg .

And Formica is not alone. CNN reports that nearly 70% of executives surveyed by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence are "seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being," with 81% also saying that improving their well-being is now more important than advancing at work.

Whether it's due to a shift in priorities or the rising cost of living, " returning to normal " may be a concept that never happens.

"The specific reasons may change over time, but I believe this reflects a fundamental change in how Americans view work in the broader context of their lives," Viswanathan said.

Axios

Almost everyone works from home — if they can

American workers really, really want pandemic-era work flexibility to stick around, a new McKinsey survey reveals. Why it matters: Offering remote or hybrid work is turning into table stakes for attracting high-skilled talent. Some of the survey's most interesting findings include ... 58% of U.S. workers — 92 million people...
