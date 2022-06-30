ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5R3O_0gR3ZhsE00

( The Hill ) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term.

“I believe that life begins at conception and every life is valuable. Those are my personal beliefs,” Gunn said.

A reporter then asked, “So that 12-year-old child molested by her father or uncle should carry that child to term?” to which Gunn replied, “That is my personal belief.”

A challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy made its way to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld in a decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

Majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade: poll

A separate state law passed in 2007 bans abortions outright if Roe were overturned, with exceptions for rape and instances when the mothers life is at risk. The 15-week law does not include a rape exception, and neither law makes exceptions for incest.

The Mississippi Free Press reports that several GOP lawmakers want the rape exception eliminated from the trigger ban, which would mean abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the 15-week ban, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to prevent Mississippi from activating its more expansive trigger ban.

In its lawsuit, the group argues that abortions are still protected in Mississippi by the state’s own constitution through a 1998 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Supreme Court security heightened ahead of Roe v. Wade decision

The trigger ban was certified by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared June “ Sanctity of Life Month ” on Wednesday in celebration of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi currently has the nation’s highest infant and fetal mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the lowest life expectancy in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Law & Crime

Michigan Man Who Had ‘Absolutely No Remorse’ After Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 Convicted of Felony, Misdemeanors

A Michigan man who said he has “absolutely no remorse” for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been convicted of felony obstruction and four misdemeanors. A jury convicted Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of all charges late Thursday afternoon following a four-day trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell. Williams was accused of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, a felony, and misdemeanors related to trespassing on Capitol or restricted grounds and disorderly conduct.
MICHIGAN STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Abortions to Resume in Louisiana, as Trigger Ban Blocked (1)

Louisiana officials are blocked from enforcing laws totally banning abortion pending a July 8 state court hearing that will delve more deeply into their legality. The case follows hard on the heels of the US Supreme Court’s June 24 decision that overturned two seminal cases recognizing a constitutional right to abortion before viability.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Lynn Fitch
The Independent

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic vows to help ‘every woman’ before it shutters

Diane Derzis says she and her staff are angry and upset. They are also very determined.After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, and the top legal official in the state the “certified” a 2007 trigger law banning all abortions, they had 10 days to see as many patients as possible before the only clinic of its kind in all of Mississippi closed it doors, perhaps forever.That means that until July 6 – with the exception of the July 4 holiday when they could not get a doctor – Derzis and her staff will be working with little rest to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJBF

Amber Alert issued for missing McGregor teens

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teens in the McGregor area. Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross are both 14 years old, and have reported been missing from McGregor ever since June 29. Solomon is 5’1″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 175 pounds. Cross is 5’2″, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Cdc#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Mississippi House Speaker#The Supreme Court#Gop
WJBF

New Georgia laws aim at schools; some laws already in effect

ATLANTA (AP) — Most new laws traditionally take effect in Georgia on July 1. But this year, many of the most important measures became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them. A few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later. Top measures beginning Friday […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJBF

How to get patriotic if you can’t get out on Monday

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WNCT) – Monday is the day that Americans celebrate Independence Day. They are doing it in many different ways, too. From, watching fireworks, to attending parades and other activities, there’s a lot to see and do out there. However, some of us have to work and, let’s face it, when quitting time […]
CELEBRITIES
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy