Report: 'Very likely' Tobias Harris stays with 76ers

Tobias Harris is "very likely" to return to the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022-23 NBA season despite numerous reports about the team trying to trade him, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Paul Hudrick .

Hudrick reports the Sixers are happy with the way Harris adjusted to his new role after the team acquired James Harden and Harris is happy in Philadelphia.

This is contrary to the report from Brian Windhorst of ESPN , stating that he is "hearing a lot about Tobias Harris on the trade market."

Hudrick also reports the organization will look to add wing depth when free-agency begins at 6pm E.T. today, looking for "toughness, defense, and versatility," something that P.J. Tucker—who reportedly will accept a three-year, $30 million contract from the Sixers—will provide.

Harris, 29, is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $180 contract. He is set to count $37.6 and $39.2 million against the cap over the next two seasons, respectively.

Harris was acquired by Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-19 season and has been an absolute pro on and off the floor. Harris has averaged over 17 points and close to seven rebounds, while shooting 37.6-percent from three over the past three seasons with the Sixers.

While Harris has been a polarizing player among the fan base mostly due to his large contract, many fans were hoping the organization would trade simply because it is essentially the only way they could free up enough cap space to pursue another big time free-agency, like a Bradley Beal for example.

The 76ers will have more than $100 million of their cap space tied up in three players between Harris' $37.6 million 2022-23 figure cap, Joel Embiid's $33.6 million, and Harden's reported expected $35-$38 million number . The 2022-23 NBA salary cap is $123.6 million.

It's looking more and more likely that the Sixers' 2022-23 roster will once again be centered around a top four of Embiid, Harden, Harris, and Tyrese Maxey.

