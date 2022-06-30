Firework Safety Tips For The Holiday Weekend

MIAMI - As many families enjoy their summer, the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending swimming and water safety classes for children to prevent drowning. The group says that many children did not learn this life skill during the pandemic. According to the AAP, drowning is the single leading cause of injury death for children ages one to four. "There's really strong evidence that swimming lessons in kids over the age of one is one layer of protection against drowning prevention," said AAP spokeswoman Dr. Sarah Denny Six-year-old Xander Rogoff is learning to swim. His mother Dana...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO