ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Woman released from jail after skipping court in suspected dragging of chained dog with car case

By Noelle Haynes
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FONOQ_0gR3Zah900

UPDATES: The woman was released from jail early Thursday afternoon. Updates on court dates are to come.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in jail after reportedly chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards .

Mechelle Kelly was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Thursday morning after she did not appear on her court date earlier this week.

Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation

This booking comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated she was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly is charged with animal cruelty .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
granthshala.com

Akron Police Set to Release Footage of Black Man’s Shooting

The Midwestern US city of Akron, Ohio, prepared on Sunday for residents’ response to the release of police body camera footage of the shooting of a young black man. Police tried to stop 25-year-old Jayland Walker last week for a traffic and equipment violation. He followed her in his car for a while and then Walker left his car and fled. According to reports, he was shot at least 60 times by the police.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaining#Animal Cruelty#Chained#The Animal Charity#Facebook About Oreo#Nexstar Media Inc
explore venango

Cochranton Man Accused of Ramming, Chasing Down Van

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man is behind bars for allegedly ramming and chasing down a van during a domestic incident. Court documents indicate Meadville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Basilio Javier Ramirez. According to a criminal complaint, police on June 27 were dispatched to...
COCHRANTON, PA
power98fm.com

Police Shoot UNARMED Man 60 Times

Police Shoot UNARMED Man 60 Times. The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cuyahoga County corrections officers fired for stealing food from commissary

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three correction officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail were fired for stealing commissary snacks for themselves or inmates, according to county records. The county launched an investigation in January after the associate warden, Jennifer Frame, received an anonymous tip that correction officers were stealing and giving away food and toiletries from the commissary.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy