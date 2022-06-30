ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Delta pilots protest nationwide – including at Detroit Metro Airport

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdC9J_0gR3ZPw200

ROMULUS (WWJ) -- Delta airlines pilots are picketing nationwide on Thursday, including at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Hundreds of off-duty pilots are protesting protracted contract negotiations.

The pilots last signed a new employment contract in 2016 and are working under dated pay rates.

“Delta pilots were frontline leaders during COVID and the recovery. We have helped our airline recover by flying record amounts of overtime and spending more time away from our families than ever before to get our customers safely to their destinations. It’s time for management to recognize our contributions. If Delta can invest billions in foreign airlines and its subsidiaries, it must invest similarly in its pilots,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of the Delta ALPA Master Executive Council.

The issues come as the airline industry is dealing with a pilot shortage, leading to massive delays and cancellations.

In addition to seeking improvements in pay, retirement and job protections, the union is also demanding changes to pilot schedules. In recent letters to Delta customers and the Delta Board of Directors, ALPA pointed out preventable management missteps that could have mitigated ongoing flight disruptions.

In June, the Delta ALPA MEC took an unprecedented step in passing a vote of “no confidence” in the management teams of Delta’s Flight Operations, Crew Resources and Flight Training & Standards departments because of the scheduling issues that continue to plague both customers and pilots.

“We’re now going into the Independence Day Holiday weekend and are concerned that our customers’ plans have already been disrupted once again,” added Ambrosi. “The perfect storm is occurring. Demand is back, and pilots are flying record amounts of overtime but we are still seeing management cancelling, leaving our customers stranded and their holiday plans ruined. Unfortunately, this mismanagement continues. And it extends to a complete lack of urgency to resolve our issues at the negotiating table.”

Delta has preemptively told customers to expect disruptions this holiday weekend.

Delta cancelled more flights than any other major airline over the Memorial Day weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

'Mind-blowing:' This new Detroit Airport screen knows who you are

Detroit Metro Airport just added a futuristic display that's either spooky or spectacular, depending on how you feel about a screen that identifies your face. A McNamara Terminal departure board uses facial recognition to show travelers their flight info if they've opted in. "The airport of the future is here," brags Delta Air Lines, which is testing the first-of-its-kind setup.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

WARN alerts higher than in 2021

The number of plant closings and significant layoff notices to the state has risen from last year. For the first six months of 2022, the state has received 15 plant closings and mass layoff notices, which are required under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. This year’s...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Riverwalk becoming Michigan destination

Detroit — With the eastern part of the Detroit Riverwalk nearly done, its developer is casting its eyes westward. Work on the western section broke ground in May. What once was a mishmash of gravel piles and abandoned buildings is now a place for 5K races and playground dates.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Romulus, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit, MI
Business
interlochenpublicradio.org

Report: More than 25,000 eviction cases filed in Detroit during the pandemic

Detroit residents and advocates have been showing up to city council meetings regularly to talk about evictions. Advocates are calling for more low-income housing, with homes available for $500 a month or less. Some evicted tenants have been living in hotels paid for by COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funding...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Kwame Kilpatrick, wife sought donations for home following birth of son

In announcing the birth of their son Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife, LaTicia McGee, asked supporters for donations toward a home in Orlando, Florida, according to a June 27 report in Deadline Detroit. The couple asked for donations in increments up to $8,000, Deadline...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Lawsuit Alleges Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital Has Dirty Beds and Operating Rooms

Dirty conditions at Midtown Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital are appalling, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. Two employees of the housekeeping and environmental services company contracted to clean Detroit's Harper-Hutzel Hospital sued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleging they were fired after they spoke out about a lack of cleaning supplies and staffing that led to dirty operating rooms and other unsanitary conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Metro Airport#Delta Air Lines#Pilot#Alpa#Flight Operations#Crew Resources
chicagopopular.com

Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire

Michigan, Detroit (CP) — Commercial Building Fire: Detroit Fire at the Motor City Casino for some sort of a fire. I don’t have access to the DFD feed, sorry. DEMS has sent 2 rigs to the scene. I’m assuming Battalion Chief 1 & 5, but can’t confirm it. Being told there’s a vehicle fire on the 2nd floor of the parking structure. Multiple DPD Scouts are also responding for traffic control.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Saturday Extra: Boat House collapse blows a wedding off course

Happy long holiday weekend! We hope you celebrate safely and with friends and loved ones. If you're spending any time on a boat, this is the Saturday Extra for you: We have a personal tale from reporter Nick Manes about the Belle Isle Boat House, plus a sidenote about its more recent history, and a look at the burgeoning Great Lakes cruise business.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
mitechnews.com

Ford Ends Lease Buyout Option For Electric Vehicles

DEARBORN – Ford has just ended the option given to Ford electric vehicle customers to buy out the car at the end of the lease. Ford customers who had a lease before June 15 are not affected. This means that they will still have the option to buy out the car at lease end.
DEARBORN, MI
MedPage Today

Michigan Urogynecologist Charged for Practicing With Suspended License

A Grand Rapids physician who specializes in urogynecology is facing a felony charge after practicing with a suspended license, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Husam Abed, MD, 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
blac.media

Crooked Landlords Could Evict Thousands Soon

Nearly 300 people in Wayne County that was placed in a hotel room with funds from Michigan Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) might soon be kicked out, reported by Bridge Detroit. CERA funds have ran dry and residents that were placed during the pandemic have a deadline to vacate, and may be evicted.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman's provocative pro-choice signs are selling quick in Royal Oak

FOX 2 - Along a busy stretch of Woodward, Erin Moran is raising awareness about reproductive rights, one lawn sign at a time. "So I posted these thinking I’d sell 10 to 20 of them," she said. "I have over 250 orders, probably 300, and there’s so many messages on my phone right now."
ROYAL OAK, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy