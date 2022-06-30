Delta pilots protest nationwide – including at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS (WWJ) -- Delta airlines pilots are picketing nationwide on Thursday, including at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Hundreds of off-duty pilots are protesting protracted contract negotiations.

The pilots last signed a new employment contract in 2016 and are working under dated pay rates.

“Delta pilots were frontline leaders during COVID and the recovery. We have helped our airline recover by flying record amounts of overtime and spending more time away from our families than ever before to get our customers safely to their destinations. It’s time for management to recognize our contributions. If Delta can invest billions in foreign airlines and its subsidiaries, it must invest similarly in its pilots,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of the Delta ALPA Master Executive Council.

The issues come as the airline industry is dealing with a pilot shortage, leading to massive delays and cancellations.

In addition to seeking improvements in pay, retirement and job protections, the union is also demanding changes to pilot schedules. In recent letters to Delta customers and the Delta Board of Directors, ALPA pointed out preventable management missteps that could have mitigated ongoing flight disruptions.

In June, the Delta ALPA MEC took an unprecedented step in passing a vote of “no confidence” in the management teams of Delta’s Flight Operations, Crew Resources and Flight Training & Standards departments because of the scheduling issues that continue to plague both customers and pilots.

“We’re now going into the Independence Day Holiday weekend and are concerned that our customers’ plans have already been disrupted once again,” added Ambrosi. “The perfect storm is occurring. Demand is back, and pilots are flying record amounts of overtime but we are still seeing management cancelling, leaving our customers stranded and their holiday plans ruined. Unfortunately, this mismanagement continues. And it extends to a complete lack of urgency to resolve our issues at the negotiating table.”

Delta has preemptively told customers to expect disruptions this holiday weekend.

Delta cancelled more flights than any other major airline over the Memorial Day weekend.