SPOILERS: This article contains spoilers about the events of the fourth season finale of Stranger Things titled "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback." Read at your own risk. There is no denial that Max's story arc was one of the highlights of the fourth season of Stranger Things which is also helped by her portrayer Sadie Sink's powerful performance. The season finale left her character's fate unknown as she was left comatose resulting from the injuries and the temporary death caused by Vecna. Will we ever see Max awake and be part of the action of the fifth season?

TV SERIES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO