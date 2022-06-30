ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

New pastor coming July 3 to North Scottsdale United Methodist Church

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDMI3_0gR3WPTJ00

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is proud to welcome Pastor Christopher Wurpts on Sunday, July 3. The Reverend Wurpts has been appointed to the position of Senior Pastor at NSUMC.

Summer is here and so is the season of change for the Methodist church. According to a press release, the pastor appointments generally occur July 1, and in that tradition, NSUMC will be welcoming Pastor Wurpts.

Wurpts was appointed to NSUMC by Bishop Grant Hagiya of the California-Pacific Conference. He was previously appointed to Paradise Valley United Methodist Church by the Desert Southwest Conference, Bishop Robert Hoshibata, in August 2018.

As the Associate Pastor of Modern Worship and Discipleship at PVUMC, he worked with the Ignite worship community, as well as oversaw the adult discipleship and missions programs of that church.

Pastor Wurpts brings with him over 15 years of experience, the press release stated. He joins a staff of 11. NSUMC would like to welcome Pastor Wurpts, his wife and daughter, and is excited to have him lead the campus. They look forward to the ministries he will support and help implement within the church and greater community.

