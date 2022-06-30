ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Local ways to celebrate the Fourth of July

By Cecil Witherspoon, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on Monday this year, there are freedom festivities beginning Thursday and running throughout the holiday weekend.

Second annual Olney community celebration

  • 6-9 p.m., Thursday. 1 Bankhead Dr., Olney. Everyone grab your lawn chairs and blankets and come out to the Olney Country Club to hear some great entertainment, sample food from an incredible assortment of food trucks, and to have some wonderful family fun to celebrate the USA! This event brought in 1,500 people last year, and we are hoping to make it bigger and better in 2022. This is a free community event.

Red, White, and You Painting Night, Iowa Park

  • 3399 Peterson Rd S, Iowa Park. The Everyday Monet and Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery: Guests will be able to taste four different flavors from Nothing Bundt Cake (Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Red Velvet, and White Chocolate Raspberry) that have been paired with 4 of Horseshoe Bend Cellars wines. After wine pairing, Tiffany with The Everyday Monet will be teaching how to paint her Red, White, and Blue Sky! Limited Seating, get your tickets today! All canvases will vary due to skill level and creative mind. For Tickets, click "Join the Experience Here" on the Horseshoe Bend Cellars page.

Patriotic Pickup Paint Night, Henrietta

  • Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, this event is an adult paint-and-sip activity for the artistically-inclined patriot. Hosted by the Loaded Brush, and located at 109 S Bridge Street in Henrietta, the event will center on creating paintings of a pickup with a freedom-inspired theme. Participants will receive a sketch to color in and follow along as Loaded Brush owner Tracy Pollard walks them through the steps of creating the painting. Registration in advance is required, and tickets are available at the-loaded-brush.square.site . Tickets are $40 for regular admission, or $30 for military.

Independence Day at the berry farm

The King's Good Vineyard and Berry Farm, 10372 W, Farm to Market 171, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Come celebrate Independence Day at the Farm! In addition to U-Pick Blackberries, we will also have a bake sale, water balloons, face paintings, lemonade, & popsicles! We will be serving Hamburgers & Hot Dogs and selling whole blackberry pies for $100 Each.

All proceeds will go to Holy Family Classical Academy for the 2022-2023 school year!

Iowa Park fireworks display

  • Oscar Park, 1113 N Jackson Ave., Saturday, July 2, fireworks beginning around 9:15 p.m.: Fireworks are available for viewing for weekend Fourth of July celebrators, as the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation sponsors the annual fireworks show. The display is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in Oscar Park, beside Lake Gordon in Iowa Park. Viewers are advised to arrive early, as the event is popular, and traffic frequently becomes heavy leading up to it. The show will take place after the annual Pigpen Mud Volleyball tournament and charity fundraiser, which begins at 10 a.m. in Oscar Park. Registration for the volleyball tournament is closed, but the fireworks display is still open to the public.

Kell House old-fashioned Fourth of July

  • Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, July 4: The historic Kell House will be among the first to open their Fourth of July celebrations, starting with a run at 7 a.m. Known as the Firecracker Mile and sponsored by the MSU track club, the run will end before the Kell House’s main event, the Most Patriot Parade. The parade features decorated vehicles, antique firetrucks, motorcycles, rodeo queens and more. Children who participate in the parade will also be competing to be named Most Patriotic. After the parade winds down, event-goers can enjoy a variety of carnival-style games and activities on the Kell House lawn. Admission is free, but some activities require the purchase of tickets.

Fourth in the Falls, Wichita Falls MPEC

  • Monday, July 4, show begins around 10:05 p.m.: Wichita Falls’ flagship – and flag-waving – Independence Day celebration returns this year. Scheduled to open at 5 p.m. in Festival Park next to the MPEC, the event will be packed with activities including a flyover and bomb disposal demonstration courtesy of Shepherd Air Force Base, a car show and live music from Blue Water Highway and Jason Boland and the Stragglers. Food trucks will also be on site to provide dining options while enjoying the evening. The event will conclude with a fireworks show starting at 10:05 p.m., and admission is free.

Charlie's Annual 4th of July Picnic Celebration and Firework Show

  • Charlie Community Center, location on N. Bevering Lane (FM 810), Festivities start at 6 p.m. Live music with the Steward Family String Band! Hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, dessert and drinks available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Covered wagon and hay rides available for all throughout the evening for free. Kids parade at 7 pm, starting line will be at Cecil Burnham's garage (corner of 810 and T-bone road). Complementary ice cold watermelon. Fireworks at dark

