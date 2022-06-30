Missing 2-Year-Old Pasco County Boy Found Safe In Hernando County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -Both individuals were safely located in Hernando County without incident, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office and Port Richey Price Department were investigating a missing-endangered child case.

At a press conference on Thursday, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco updated the public and media on a domestic violence case that turned into a search for a 2-year-old child.

“Right, now we need prayers in our community and we need our assistance within the Tampa Bay region,” said Nocco.

According to Nocco, at 10:00 AM this morning, Port Richey Police Department received a domestic violence call in the Mercado Drive area, the suspect Noe Dominguez battered, an adult family member.

Nocco said the man stated to a family member, as he left with his son, “by the end of today. I don’t care if I’m dead or you’re dead.”

As Port Richey Police arrived, Noe fled out the back of the home. He went into the woods with his son, 2-year-old Noe Dominguez, according to Nocco.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded with their canine unit and air patrol.

“As information started coming in, we’re very much fearful for little Noe Dominguez,” Nocco said.

Nocco added the father Noe, has approximately 11 felony prior arrests and 15 misdemeanors.

According to Nocco the father, Noe, called and family member and said, “Anyone try to get him, it will be the last day on earth for me and the baby.”

Previously released: Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Noe Dominguez, a missing-endangered 2-year-old, and Noe Dominguez, a missing-endangered 23-year-old.

Both individuals have the same name and are father and son.

PSO says the child Noe Dominguez is 36″, around 35 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Dominguez was last seen wearing a diaper.

The adult Noe Dominguez is 6’3″, around 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Dominguez was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Both individuals were last seen around 10:10 a.m. on June 30 near the Mercado Dr. area of Port Richey. If you have any information on either Noe’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

In the news: Four Charged In Connection To Botched Smuggling Operation That Killed 53 People

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement