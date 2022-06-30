ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star football recruit Cristian Conyer to decide between Tennessee Vols, Kentucky

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cristian Conyer, a three-star athlete in the 2023 class, has narrowed his options to two schools: Tennessee or Kentucky.

On Twitter, Conyer said he will announce his final decision at 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

Conyer, a 6-foot-2, 170-pounder, is a wide receiver and defensive back at South Warren High in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He also plays for the Tennessee Select, a 7-on-7 team based in Middle Tennessee.

Conyer landed a scholarship offer from Josh Heupel's UT staff more than a year ago. He also had offers from Michigan, Purdue, Oregon, Cincinnati, Louisville, Vanderbilt and others.

But his final decision will come between the Vols and Kentucky.

Conyer is ranked the No. 553 overall prospect, No. 44 athlete and No. 4 in Kentucky by 247Sports Composite. If he picks the Vols, he would join a strong 2023 class, led by five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Three-star football recruit Cristian Conyer to decide between Tennessee Vols, Kentucky

rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Kentucky For Bluegrass State Corner

Kentucky defensive back Cristian Conyer committed to Tennessee over the home state Wildcats Sunday afternoon. Conyer committed with an interesting twist. Choosing his future school on his mother’s birthday, the defensive back cut open an orange cake on a Periscope video. The three-star defensive back’s commitment to Josh Heupel...
