Germantown, TN

Residents react to explosive in Germantown

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

This story may be updated.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Germantown police received a call about an explosive sound in a drainage culvert near Cordes Road and Farmington Boulevard.

Officers responded to the call near the Dogwood Trails and Germantown Trails neighborhoods and upon further investigation, found a device in a grassy area, according to Capt. Kevin Simpson.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and the county bomb squad neutralized the device. Germantown does not have a bomb squad.

Susanne Riley heard what sounded like an explosion while sitting outside her Farmington Glenn condominium on Allenby Road. It was a peaceful evening chatting with neighbors, until about 7 p.m.

“We heard it and felt it,” she said. “It shook the ground. It was clearly an explosion.”

About an hour before, she had heard something that sounded like thunder. However, it was a pleasant evening with sunny skies, and she didn’t think about it again until the loud sound about 7 p.m.

“We saw the smoke,” she said. “On Farmington, everybody was coming out of their houses and gathering.”

One man across the street was doing yard work. He told several people that he slightly lost his balance due to the explosion.

Riley and her friends walked to the grassy field near Cordes and found a silver canister with a green wire attached. Police could not immediately confirm if that was the device they recovered.

Jim Weatherly lives just around the corner from where the explosion happened. He was home around the time officers responded but was unaware of the incident until later.

“There’s Fourth of July and that’s about it,” he said of loud noises in the quiet Germantown neighborhood.

Weatherly has been in his home for 31 years. He was surprised to learn of the incident when a friend texted him.

GPD does not believe there are any other devices in the area and there is no threat to the public, according to Simpson.

Police continued to investigate the matter, and no other details were available midday Thursday.

