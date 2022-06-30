The Future of Life-Saving Ectopic Pregnancy Treatments Is Unclear

Sandra Guilbault developed painful lesions under her armpits when she was 16 years old. At the time, Sandra was ashamed to tell anyone about her symptoms—including her family. When she was 18, Sandra finally went to a dermatologist for answers and was diagnosed with hidradenitis suppurativa (H.S.), a chronic condition that causes lumps to form under the skin. Typically these lesions appear in parts of the body where skin rubs together (like the armpits, groin region, under the breasts, or on the butt), according to the Mayo Clinic. Oftentimes the bumps can break open and leak pus; in severe cases the lesions can cause tunnels to form under the skin. All of this can affect every aspect of a person’s life—including their responsibilities as a parent. We asked Sandra to document her life for one week and share what living with hidradenitis suppurativa is like as a mom of two sons. Here is her diary.

