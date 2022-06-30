ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of Palestine under boil water notice

By Sharon Raissi
 4 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for Lakeview Avenue to Rogers Street on Park Avenue.

Boil water notice do’s and don’ts

To ensure the water is safe from harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

Instead of boiling, people can buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable sources for drinking or consumption purposes, a press release stated.

Southern Nacogdoches under boil water notice

When the boil water notice is lifted, the City of Palestine will issue a notice to customers that the water is safe.

KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches implements new mass notification system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has implemented a new “NacWise Alert” system meant to help communications during emergency situations. “NacWise Alert is a mass notification service that allows city officials to send personalized messages to Nacogdoches residents in a snap,” city officials said. “This system will allow you to receive timely notifications […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

