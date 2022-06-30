ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mural City Cellars opens community-focused wine garden in Kensington

By Maggie Mancini
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban winery Mural City Cellars is opening a wine garden on Frankford Avenue in Kensington on Thursday, which will host weekly events for the whole community. Mural City Garden is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in a previously empty lot owned by the Fishtown Kensington Business Improvement District. In addition...

www.phillyvoice.com

sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Brewing Co. to host block party and pop-up market with food trucks, live music

In Philadelphia, the beginning of summer means being outdoors, enjoying the sun. It also means weekend block parties through nearly every neighborhood in the city. On Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, head over to Philadelphia Brewing Company in Kensington from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for a craft market and block party, hosted in conjunction with Six Ways Markets. The all ages event is free to attend, and is dog-friendly for those looking to spend a weekend out with the whole family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
phillyvoice.com

Vintage Burger King found hidden behind wall in Delaware mall

The Burger King in Delaware's oldest mall closed over a decade ago, but shoppers and social media users were shocked this week when they found out the empty restaurant and its vintage aesthetic had been preserved behind a wall the entire time. Based on a picture of the space in...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

Shoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of Second Street Pike in Richboro, Bucks County. The new Giant features a wide selection of fresh food...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Philadelphia Mass Turbulence of 1947?

Philadelphia, PA - If you've never been to Philadelphia, you might be wondering: What was The Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947?. Well, it's an incredible event that is widely considered to be one of the most bizarre and terrifying in human history. It's difficult to put into words how scary it was, and yet, it really never happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

