Blue Jackets' preseason schedule includes split-squad games against Pittsburgh Penguins

The Blue Jackets are halfway through a busy offseason and already have an eye on the 2022-23 NHL campaign.

The team released its eight-game preseason schedule Thursday, including games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes. The Jackets will face the Capitals, Blues and Penguins both home and away, including a pair of split-squad games against the Penguins on Sept. 25 at each team’s arena.

The first of those game will start 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and the nightcap will be played at 7 p.m. game at Nationwide Arena.

Other home dates include Sept. 28 against the Sabres, Oct. 1 against the Capitals and Oct. 6 against the Blues. Columbus will conclude its preseason Oct. 8 in Washington.

The team said the full regular-season schedule and ticket info for 2022-23 will be released “at a later date.”

The Blue Jackets are preparing for the 2022 NHL draft, which will be held July 7-8 in Montreal. Columbus owns the sixth and 12th overall picks. The Jackets are also prepping for free agency, which begins July 13.

Leading scorer Patrik Laine plus five others on the Jackets' NHL roster will become restricted free agents if they do not agree to contract extensions prior to that date.

