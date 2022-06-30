ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' preseason schedule includes split-squad games against Pittsburgh Penguins

By Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE1bh_0gR3SvfH00

The Blue Jackets are halfway through a busy offseason and already have an eye on the 2022-23 NHL campaign.

The team released its eight-game preseason schedule Thursday, including games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes. The Jackets will face the Capitals, Blues and Penguins both home and away, including a pair of split-squad games against the Penguins on Sept. 25 at each team’s arena.

Blue Jackets offseason:Blue Jackets ink Laine's former teammate as second international signing

Blue Jackets:Center Jack Roslovic agrees to two-year extension worth $8 million

CBJ coaching staff:Blue Jackets tap local pipeline again, promote Vogelhuber to Monsters' head coach

The first of those game will start 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena and the nightcap will be played at 7 p.m. game at Nationwide Arena.

Other home dates include Sept. 28 against the Sabres, Oct. 1 against the Capitals and Oct. 6 against the Blues. Columbus will conclude its preseason Oct. 8 in Washington.

The team said the full regular-season schedule and ticket info for 2022-23 will be released “at a later date.”

The Blue Jackets are preparing for the 2022 NHL draft, which will be held July 7-8 in Montreal. Columbus owns the sixth and 12th overall picks. The Jackets are also prepping for free agency, which begins July 13.

Leading scorer Patrik Laine plus five others on the Jackets' NHL roster will become restricted free agents if they do not agree to contract extensions prior to that date.

bhedger@dispatch.com

@BrianHedger

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, PA
City
Home, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy