ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Fourth of July events in North Jersey

By NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Parades. Carnivals. Concerts.

After two years of canceled or tamped-down celebrations, towns across North Jersey are once again hosting gatherings and activities for Independence Day on Monday, July 4.

It's an opportunity to get out with friends and family after the COVID-19 disruption of 2020 and 2021, marking a return of before-times normalcy for many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfUHC_0gR3SiR400

Belleville

Presented by Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council, the night sky will light up with fireworks over Belleville Municipal Stadium at dusk on July 1 for fireworks. There will be face painting rides, clowns, food trucks, and music provided by a DJ.

Events are also planned for July 4, including the Color Run at Belleville High School’s main entrance at 11 a.m. To volunteer for the Color Run, write to nic.conditi@gmail.com.

Bloomfield/Montclair

A Fireworks Spectaular will follow a performance by the Infernos at the Essex County Summer Concert Series on July 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Brookdale Park. Admission is free. For information, call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973 268-3500.

Bloomingdale

There will be fireworks on June 25 at 6 p.m. at Walter T. Bergen School. The rain date is June 26.

Perspective: American Revolution fought by 'everyday people,' says museum manager from North Jersey

Fireworks shows!: Where to find Independence Day fireworks displays in North Jersey

Interesting read: Bet you didn't know the stories behind these patriotic songs

Clifton

There will be a fireworks display on July 1 at dusk at Clifton Stadium, 350 Piaget Ave., with entertainment by the Clifton Community Band. $3. Advance tickets are available at the City Clerk's office. On July 1, the ticket office at the stadium will open at 7 p.m.

East Rutherford

Garden State Fireworks will present fireworks displays on July 3 and July 4 at State Fair Meadowlands at Metlife Stadium starting after 10 p.m. Free with the purchase of a Fun Pass, the show can be watched by fairgoers from anywhere on the fairgrounds. The pyrotechnics will be choreographed to patriotic music. Parking is free. The fair is open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at njfair.com.

Glen Rock

The Glen Rock Independence Day Parade will take place on July 4.

Hackensack

4th of July at Foschini Park: Food trucks and family games at 5 p.m. Performance by Fillet of Soul at 7:30. Fireworks Spectacular at 9.

Be prepared Expect a warm, slightly rainy 4th of July weekend

Kinnelon

The members of the Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Company welcome everyone to their Annual Free Car Wash Fundraiser on July 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wash Hounds, 1167 Route 23, Kinnelon. This is an opportunity to help support the Kinnelon volunteer firefighters and say hello to Wash Hounds Car Wash, Detailing & Lube. All donations directly support the Kinnelon Volunteer Fire Company.

Lincoln Park

A Beach Party will be held at Lincoln Park Community Lake on July 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. The Benjamins will play at the pavilion from 3 to 5. $5 for borough residents; $15 for resident guests and non-residents; free for anyone ages 3 and under. Residents may purchase up to four tickets for non-resident guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kgpo_0gR3SiR400

Montclair

On July 4, the parade - dedicated to the memory of the late Al Pelham - will feature marching bands, floats, public officials and grand marshals Toni’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry.

River Edge

Movie in the Park: July 1.

Music in the Park: July 3.

Parade and Family Fair : July 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Veteran's Memorial Park, Continental Avenue, River Edge. Line-up starts at 10:15 a.m. The parade will start in front of Cherry Hill School and march up Bogert Road to Continental Avenue and end in front of Memorial Park. Following the parade, the Family Fair in the park will start at noon. There will be amusements, food, entertainment, music and the traditional vendor section.

Rutherford

On July 2, there will be fireworks at Memorial Park. Festivities begin around 7 p.m. Sponsored by Felician University.

Tenafly

All residents are invited to attend the town wide Independence Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 25 at the Roosevelt Common for amusements, games, food, and fun followed by a fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m. behind Tenafly High School. Divinity Roxx will be entertaining the crowd before the fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. Rain date for the celebration and fireworks is June 26. For more information, visit tenaflynj.org

Verona

July 1 at the Verona Community Center field complex, 880 Bloomfield Ave. D.J. begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks are at about 9:20 p.m.

West Milford

On July 1, the West Milford Township Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display will take place behind West Milford High School from 6 to 9:45 p.m. There will be amusements, food, music, and fireworks for $10 per car. Please no pets, no coolers; chairs permitted. Bags subject to search. Rain date will be July 2.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fourth of July events in North Jersey

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite Rock 96.9

The Best Places To Move to In New Jersey Are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
theobserver.com

BLOOD RUNS OUT — Superintendent spends final day in office June 30

A golden era ended June 30, 2022, when Patricia “Patte” Blood spent her last day as Kearny Superintendent of Schools, a position she held and ran with distinction for a nearly decade. Now she heads off to her twilight years, where she says she hopes to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. But before she did that, she took time to reflect on her career.
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
Clifton, NJ
Government
City
Clifton, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Government
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Kinnelon, NJ
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
City
Independence Township, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Government
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Morristown (NJ)

Looking to know the best and most fun things to do in Morristown, NJ?. Morristown, in Morris County, New Jersey, is popularly known as the headquarters of the American Revolution. It is a place of abode for different lovely sites like the Morristown National Historical Park, which has significant areas where the Revolutionary war occurred, such as the Fort Nonsense and New Jersey Brigade.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Independence Day#Localevent#Local Life#The Township Council#Bloomingdale There#Walter T Bergen School
NJ.com

After leading Hudson Catholic for 9 years, Pete Vincent resigns, seeks new opportunities

After winning close to 150 games, three league titles and one Hudson County Tournament championship, Pete Vincent is stepping away from Hudson Catholic. Vincent, who spent the last nine years as the coach of the Hawks, told NJ Advance Media on Friday that he has resigned, saying he wants to pursue other coaching opportunities after having success with the Jersey City-based school.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bestofnj.com

LT Above Hosts New Jersey’s Best Events in Hackensack

The goal of LT Above, an upscale venue within The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, is to elevate any event. The space is, as the name implies, on the second level directly above LT Bar & Grill; and is capable of hosting an array of celebrations and events thanks to its modern and open, adaptable space.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

For the graduate, gifts from around Montclair they will love

It's that time of year again, when you need to purchase gifts for the graduates on your list. Unless you know someone's taste and size, or they have a wish list posted on social media or for an online company, it can be difficult to find something that will be used and appreciated. Cash is a great idea, but gift cards to local businesses will help to support the community while shopping small.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Mill Creek Point Park Playgrounds in Secaucus NJ

Until I started searching for Hudson County playgrounds I was not familiar with the Mill Creek Point Park Playgrounds in Secaucus New Jersey. I am so grateful I did search those because there are not one but 2 fabulous playgrounds at Mill Creek Point Park. I also never knew Secaucus...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New York YIMBY

Halo Three-Tower Development Breaks Ground at 289-301 Washington Street in Newark, New Jersey

Site excavation and foundation work is now underway for Halo, a three-tower high-rise development that will eventually be one of the tallest buildings in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 289-301 Washington Street, the 38-, 42-, and 46-story towers will comprise a mix of rental apartments, residential amenities, and a multi-level parking garage. The tallest tower will top out at 573 feet.
themontclairgirl.com

New Jersey Beaches That Don’t Have an Admission Fee

The Jersey Shore is known for several things – Snooki, D’jais, and beach badges (otherwise known as beach admission fees). Beach badges/tokens are synonymous with New Jersey towns that operate with a beach tag system that requires people who pay a fee for a daily, weekly, or seasonal pass, but not all New Jersey beaches have an entry fee. In fact, several beaches are completely free to the public. Read on to discover which Jersey shore beaches don’t require beach badges.
TRAVEL
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy