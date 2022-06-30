ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Aug. 9

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Summer weather means the fair is just around the corner in Sioux Falls, and ladies and gents — it's gettin' hot in here!

Nelly is coming to the Sioux Empire Fair this year with a concert August 9 on the Billion Automotive Main Stage, located in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

The rap singer is known for his hit singles "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland], for which he won his first two Grammy awards in 2003.

The concert starts at 8 p.m., and ticket prices range from $25-$55 and are available online at the Sioux Empire Fair website.

Opening day for the 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair is August 5 at 5 p.m. to midnight, after which hours are every day from 10 a.m. to midnight through August 13.

Admission is $5 per day for children ages 6 to 12 and $10 per day for adults 13 and up. Children 5 and under are free.

All grandstand entertainment is free with paid fair admission with the exception of the concerts on August 5 and 9 for Old Dominion and Nelly, respectively.

Here's the full Grandstand Lineup for 2022:

  • August 5: Old Dominion with Ryan Griffin ( ticket prices range from $39-$99 )
  • August 6: Justin Moore
  • August 7: 38 Special
  • August 10: Country Comeback Tour
  • August 11: HairBall
  • August 12: Big Air ATV Show
  • August 13: Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Nelly to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair Aug. 9

