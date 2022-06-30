ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn basketball slated to play Memphis in State Farm Arena

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edOZG_0gR3Ruol00

It's a battle of Tigers in State Farm Arena on December 10th.

Auburn basketball will play Memphis in a neutral site game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 10th, per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected soon.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since December of 2020, when Auburn defeated Memphis 74-71 in State Farm Arena. The Tigers have played Memphis twice all-time, winning both times.

Auburn's last trip to Atlanta concluded with a resounding 99-68 defeated of Nebraska.

According to the Rothstein 45 , Auburn is ranked 17th heading into the 2022-23 season. Memphis is 38th.

With the addition of Memphis, Auburn's non-conference schedule is almost filled out. Here's a look at the entire non-con slate so far.

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs South Florida (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Winthrop (Tue, Nov. 15th)

Vs Bradley (Tue, Nov 22nd, Cancun Challenge )

Vs Northwestern/Liberty (Wed, Nov. 23rd Cancun Challenge )

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

Vs Memphis (Sat, Dec 10th, Atlanta/State Farm Arena )

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

At Washington (Wed, Dec 21st)

At West Virginia (Sat, Jan. 28th)

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has put an emphasis on creating a difficult non-conference schedule to better prepare his team for the grind of the SEC slate. This season appears to be no different, as all but one team (South Florida, No. 252) on Auburn's schedule finished in the top third of the 2021 KenPom rankings.

We await the Jalen Green Bowl rematch with great anticipation.

