Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A truck struck a guard rail on the 1700 Block of Glacier Avenue at 6:57 pm Friday evening leading to the driver's additional charges and arrest. 22-year-old Scott James Belleza was arrested for driving under the influence, two charges of assault in the third degree, and driving without a valid license after the 2008 Ford truck he was driving struck and went over the guard rail.

1 DAY AGO