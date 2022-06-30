ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Southwell welcomes new chief financial officer

By Carlton Fletcher
 4 days ago

TIFTON — Southwell announced Thursday that Troy Brooks will serve as the new senior vice president and chief financial officer for the health care system.

Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient centers and provider clinics located throughout south-central Georgia.

“As a member of the executive team, Troy will lead and support our financial operations,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher K. Dorman said. “His responsibilities include budgeting, establishing fiscal policy, controlling margins and debt, and making recommendations to administration and our board about hospital assets and resources. Ultimately, he will develop and implement financial strategies to help improve the business performance of our system.”

Dorman said that Brooks’ areas of executive leadership will include revenue cycle, patient financial services, patient access, accounting, decision support, health information management, and supply chain services.

“Troy brings many years of experience in financial leadership, having served in CFO roles at Conway Regional Health System in Conway, Ark., and Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington,” Dorman said.

Brooks holds a master of business administration (MBA) degree from Mercer University-Atlanta Campus and a bachelor of science degree in Accounting from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

“Although Troy has gained useful experience across the nation, he was born in Turner County,” Dorman added.

Brooks said that he is pleased to return to south-central Georgia and serve on the Southwell leadership team.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with such a growing, progressive institution,” he said. “In addition to being the region’s health care leader, Southwell is an economic engine for the community. I look forward to working alongside Southwell’s executive team, board of directors, medical providers, and support staff.”

