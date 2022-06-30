ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vantage, WA

Vantage Bridge fully reopened after repairs to decking

By NCWLIFE
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 returned to full-go Wednesday afternoon after crews completed work on several areas...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima considers annexing land at west edge of city

The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue. The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two fires in East Wenatchee and one in Wenatchee started by fireworks

Firefighters had to respond to three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday, all of which were apparently started by fireworks. Kay McKellar of Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2, said just after 2 p.m. a brush fire was reported in the 1200 block of Dale Street in East Wenatchee. Firefighters arrived to find a large juniper tree on fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vantage, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
kpq.com

Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Home In Waterville

Douglas County Fire District # 1 responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 5:11 p.m. at 117 S. Greene Street in Waterville. Homeowners Benito and Rebecca Vivar and their toddler were out of town when the fire began. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the bathroom and bedroom.
WATERVILLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Grandview area

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Crews are dealing with multiple suspicious fires in the Grandview area Monday morning, July 4th.   Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of what they were dealing with. The post says deputies have been assisting Grandview Police Department since 3 a.m.   Yakima County Fire District #5 said in a Facebook post that one...
GRANDVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 90#The Vantage Bridge On
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Four people rescued from sunken boat on Cle Elum Lake

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Four people including a 3-year-old child were stranded in the middle of the frigid Cle Elum Lake after their boat was submerged in the water. According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a Kittcom report claimed that a group was stranded on the cold water of the lake in upper Kittitas County around 1:23 p.m. on June 30, 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic

Business tidbits: Yakima Walmarts adding gas stations; Cheese Junkies closes doors

• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

4th of July Fireworks, Festivities Return to Walla Walla Point Park

Thousands of people are expected to flood the grounds of Walla Walla Point Park this Monday for the return of the 4th of July fireworks celebration. The Columbia River, however, has already literally flooded part of the park in advance of Independence Day - and Kelley Kennedy of Impact Events says that's prompted some changes to the staging location for this year's pyrotechnics.
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chelan, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chelan; Douglas The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Douglas County in north central Washington South central Chelan County in north central Washington * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 304 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Island, or 13 miles southeast of Wenatchee, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Rock Island, East Wenatchee Bench, South Wenatchee, West Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Final Year for Fireworks in East Wenatchee

If you're looking to celebrate the 4th of July in Chelan or Douglas County with personal-use fireworks this year, your options are extremely limited. Both counties have implemented a total ban on fireworks in all unincorporated areas, along with many cities that have done the same. One exception is East...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather Expectations for 4th of July Weekend

A low-pressure storm from British Columbia is coming into our area bringing Thunderstorms into the Blues around 4:30 p.m. We should see thunderstorms in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley, and Kittitas County around 8 p.m. tonight with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thunderstorms and showers will continue this evening potentially into Sunday,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rules and regulations for fireworks

RICHLAND, Wash. - The 4th of July weekend is here and West Richland Police Department wants to remind people to use fireworks legally, properly and wisely. Every city is different, and they're not legal in some cities. Fireworks are not legal in Kennewick or Prosser. Here are some of the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: 4th of July Carnival at State Fair Park

Scenes from the 4th of July Carnival Saturday, July 2, 2022 at State Fair Park in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy