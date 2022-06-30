ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme Court Just Added Climate Change to the List of Things It Doesn’t Care About

By Emma Specter
 4 days ago
It’s been a busy few weeks for the highest court in the land. Not content with just overturning Roe v. Wade and endangering the reproductive autonomy of more than half of the U.S. population, the Supreme Court also voted on Thursday to limit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s ability to restrict...

Fast Company

The Supreme Court just seriously limited the government’s ability to fight climate change

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the world has less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half. But Congress hasn’t managed to pass climate legislation yet. And at a time when the head of the United Nations has warned that the world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” the Supreme Court just limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate emissions from power plants.
Washington Examiner

Trump may have issued pardons for Jan. 6 — experts break it down

Although the Jan. 6 committee has not yet handed down a recommendation on whether the Department of Justice should file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the Capitol riots, it is possible that he and those who were within his inner circle at the time could be indicted.
bloomberglaw.com

Gretchen Carlson Takes on Nondisclosure Pacts, With GOP Backing

A pro-worker policy group headed by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is again taking to Capitol Hill, this time with legislation targeting nondisclosure agreements that silence employees reporting sexual harassment. Less than six months ago, the same group—Lift Our Voices—ushered a similar bill into law, nullifying mandatory arbitration provisions...
Mitch Mcconnell
Nancy Pelosi
Elena Kagan
Daily Beast

Dem Congresswoman Among 181 Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 181 people on Thursday who were taking part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The demonstration, in which protesters donned green bandannas and marched to a sit-in, was organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action and Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Among those detained for blocking an intersection near the high court, briefly shutting down traffic, was Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA). Chu, who had written on Twitter hours earlier that she was “proud to join activists and community leaders today,” was the lead sponsor of a bill to codify abortion rights that failed in the Senate last month. “I am ramping up my calls to abolish the Senate filibuster—and actively exploring every option to ensure we pass my bill,” Chu said in a statement, according to Politico. “Lives are at stake and this fight is far from over.”
POLITICO

It’s one of the larger mass arrests by the department in recent years. What happened: The Capitol Police arrested 181 people Thursday, including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who were taking part in a pro-abortion rights protest after they blocked an intersection near the Supreme Court and Senate office buildings. It’s one of the larger mass arrests by the department in recent years.
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
bloomberglaw.com

Covid, Tobacco Policy at Risk After High Court Emissions Ruling

The HHS will have a significantly harder time responding to public health threats and addressing a host of other policy issues following the US Supreme Court’s decision to block the Environmental Protection Agency from curbing power-plant emissions. The justices’ 6-3 precedent-setting ruling endorsed a legal approach called the major...
Axios

Supreme Court reins in Biden's power on climate change

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed major constraints on the breadth of EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions from power plants. Why it matters: The 6-3 ruling in West Virginia v. EPA will likely make it harder for the Biden administration to meet its climate targets — and may tie the hands of future administrations that want to take aggressive action on climate change.
