Fort Walton Beach, FL

All Methed Up: Florida Woman’s Attempt At Hiding The Drugs In A Toilet Didn’t “Pan Out”

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago

A Florida woman’s attempt to hide fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana in a toilet didn’t pan out when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were executing a narcotics search warrant at a home on Crescent Circle near Fort Walton Beach.

According to investigators, it started when members of the OCSO Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit spotted 32-year-old Timothy Knox coming out of the home on June 23rd carrying a black bag.

Deputies say Knox got into his car, and into the rear driver’s side passenger compartment. Inside the car investigators located a firearm and found the black bag contained nearly 45 grams of crack cocaine and eleven grams of cocaine powder.

Knox’s room at the home revealed a safe with 27 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of cocaine powder, and approximately 507 grams of marijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EGYB_0gR3ObpT00 Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble

OCSO Deputies charged Knox with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Distribution of Marijuana, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators say he was on bond on a charge of trafficking in cocaine at the time of this arrest.

The co-defendant Shastela Gamble meantime was seen coming out of the house with wet hands.

Deputies performed a search of a hallway bathroom inside the home and turned up four grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine, three grams of oxycodone, and seven grams of marijuana.

In her room deputies found 67 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, two pistols, and a rifle.

Gamble’s charges include trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, and more.

Comments / 14

Jeremy Cox
3d ago

he is pretty happy isn't he maybe he knows something we don't or maybe he got a good lawyer never know 🤐

Reply
3
 

